Eurovision 2023: All Liverpool shows sold out as grand final tickets go in 34 minutes – latest
Grand final will take place on 13 May, with tickets for nine live shows going on sale today
Eurovision fans are scrambling to get their hands on tickets for the 2023 competition after they went on sale.
The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will be taking place in Liverpool, after the UK stepped in to host the competition for reigning champions Ukraine.
Eurovision week kicks off on Monday 8 May, with semi-finals taking place on Tuesday 9 and Thursday 11 May. The grand final will then take place on Saturday 13 May.
Tickets went on sale on Tuesday (7 March) at midday for all three televised shows, as well as six previews. The events will be taking place at the ACC Liverpool arena.
Tickets for the final sold out in less than 34 minutes, while the official Eurovision Twitter account has warned that “demand is high” for the remaining tickets.
While the UK’s representative for 2023 is yet to be announced, singer Birdy – best known for her 2011 cover of Bon Iver’s “Skinny Love” – is currently the bookies’ favourite to represent the UK in Liverpool.
William Hill has Birdy at odds of 6/4, closely followed by pop star and John Wick 4 actor Rina Sawayama in second place at 5/2.
Eurovision 2023 tickets sell out in 93 minutes
Aaaand there we go – all Eurovision tickets officially sold out, as confirmed by Ticketmaster.
Sounds like basically all the tickets are sold out, but we’re still waiting on official word from the Eurovision Twitter account.
Sam Quek fails to secure Eurovision tickets – despite hosting opening ceremony
Despite being a member of this year’s Eurovision presenting team, Sam Quek also failed to secure tickets too.
Stars – they’re just like us!
Richard Osman jokes he’ll compete in Eurovision for UK in order to get tickets
Even the rich and powerful can’t always secure a Eurovision ticket – just ask Richard Osman...
Fans scramble for remaining Eurovision tickets
Made it through the queue for the Wednesday semi-final preview (in the name of research), where only tickets available are the hospitality packages for £370 a ticket.
Ah well...
Demand for other shows ‘high’ as Eurovision final sells out
The official Eurovision Twitter has confirmed that the grand final show has sold out, but other tickets are apparently still available.
Eurovision grand final ‘sells out’ in 34 minutes
And it seems like the grand final is sold out! In just 34 minutes!
Twitter users shows Eurovision fans how to see number of people in front of them in ticket queue
If your attempt to get Eurovision tickets has left you in the dreaded 2000+ ticket queue and you’re wondering just how many people that actually is, one Twitter user claims to have cracked the code at the video below.
Didn’t work for me on Safari, but others have found success on alternative browsers – although one fan says it showed them there were actually 78,000 people in front of them...
Eurovision fans join lengthy Ticketmaster queues for Liverpool tickets
Seems like everyone’s seeing the Ticketmaster website saying that there are 2000+ people in front of them in the queue. But is that 2,001 people or 1,00,000 people? We need to know!
Unsurprisingly, it seems like Saturday night’s final is the most in-demand show – I still can’t even get onto the site there...
Still, nice to have some variety in the error messages! Mix things up, y’know.
