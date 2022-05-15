Eurovision 2022 crowned Ukraine and its entry Kalush Orchestra as the winners of the annual song contest.

In one of the most competitive Eurovisions in recent memory, Ukraine received overwhelming support in the public vote, which pushed the UK’s entry Sam Ryder to second place.

“Thank you for supporting Ukraine. This victory is for every Ukrainian. Slava Ukraini,” the band said after receiving the trophy.

But as Russia continues to invade their country, many wonder if Ukraine will be able to host Eurovision in 2023, despite it being custom for the winning country to host the competition the following year.

While there is no official word yet, Kalush Orchestra is adamant Ukraine will be able to do so.

In the run-up to the event, they told reporters that if they win, “the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 will take place in Ukraine,” saying it would be “a new, integrated, well-developed and flourishing Ukraine”.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky is also sure Ukraine will be able to host Eurovision. In a Facebook post shortly after the victors were announced, he wrote: “Our courage impresses the world, our music conquers Europe! Next year Ukraine will host Eurovision! For the third time in its history. And I believe – not for the last time.”

Kalush Orchestra are adamant Ukraine will be able to host Eurovision 2023 (AFP via Getty Images)

Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has now said the UK would support Ukraine in hosting next year’s event.

Referring to Zelensky’s comment, Kwarteng told Sky News he “looks forward to seeing it” held there.

If the event cannot go ahead in Ukraine, another European country will host it on their behalf. And it would most likely be the UK that hosts, considering Ryder finished in second place.

Russia was banned from this year’s Eurovision Song Contest. It was the first time the country had not participated since its debut in 1994.

Find our review of the 2022 contest here and all the updates, as they happened, here.