Eurovision 2023: What do the French lyrics to La Zarra’s song Évidemment mean in English?
Montreal-born singer is hoping to secure the trophy for France this year
La Zarra is bringing Hollywood glamour to Liverpool this Eurovision season.
The musician, 35, is representing France at this year’s song contest. As one of the Big Five – the UK, France, Spain, Italy, and Germany – La Zarra is heading straight to the Eurovision grand final this weekend.
The bombastic event will take place on Saturday (12 May) evening in the city’s M&S Bank Arena, where delegates from all over Europe (and Australia) will gather in the hopes of being crowned the 2023 Eurovision champion.
La Zarra – real name Fatima-Zahra Hafdi – is a self-taught musician who channels Audrey Hepburn, Marilyn Monroe and Edith Piaf and a dash of Lady Gaga to deliver a bonafide Parisian disco queen.
Born in Montreal to Francophone Canadian parents, La Zarra rose to fame in 2021 with the single “Tu t’en iras” (“You Will Leave”), which was certified platinum.
For Eurovision, however, La Zarra will be performing another of her songs titled “Évidement”, which she wrote alongside Benny Adam.
The track has some additional star power behind it, with legendary producers Banx & Ranx attached. The duo have worked with pop sensations including David Guetta, Dua Lipa, and Ellie Goulding.
The song, the title of which means “Obviously” in English, is performed entirely in French.
If you’re interested in what the lyrics mean, you can check out both the French and English versions below:
Évidemment (English)
My heart, my hand, my eyes, my hips
Nothing’s mine anymore
I kill myself
To give them life
And act like it was nothing
In my hell garden
The plants are watered with the dreams and tears
Even at the top of the highest mountain, you still can’t touch the sky
//
Obviously
All these promises I hear are passing like the wind
Obviously
It’s always quiet before the storm, don’t you forget
//
It’s always too good to be true
But never too ugly to be unreal
This girl little that I was will never be the same
//
I trade my future, to get my past back
But time is treacherous
I look for love
But never find it
Like a lost key
//
It’s not clear in my head
I want the truth
But I keep avoiding it
Even at the top of
//
You might be on the top of the world
Still your finger won’t touch the sky
//
Obviously
All these promises I hear are passing like the wind
Obviously
It’s always quiet before the storm, don’t you forget
It’s always too good to be true
But never too ugly to be unreal
This girl little that I was will never be the same
//
Because I sing
My life and yours
A little romance
As I stand naked before you
Give me a chance
//
From you to me
From me to you
Didn’t I succeed
Singing the great France
//
It’s always too good to be true
But never too ugly to be unreal
This girl little that I was will never be the same
Obviously
Évidemment (French)
Mon cœur, mes mains, mes yeux, mes reins
Plus rien ne m’appartient
J’me fais du mal pour
Faire du bien
J’oublie comme si c’n’était rien
//
Dans mon jardin d’enfer
Poussent des fleurs
Que j’arrose de mes rêves de mes pleurs
//
On a beau être sur le toit du monde
On ne peut toucher le ciel du doigt
Évidemment
Toutes ces belles promesses que j’entends
C’n’est que du vent
//
Évidemment
Car après l’beau temps vient la pluie
C’est c’qu’on oublie
//
C’est toujours trop beau pour être vrai
Mais c’n’est jamais trop laid pour être faux
Évidemment
Elle ne s’ra plus jamais la même
Cette fille d’avant
//
Je vends demain, j’rachète hier
Le temps est assassin
Je cherche l’amour
Je n’trouve rien
Comme dans mon sac à main
//
Dans ma tête c’nest pas tant évident
Je recherche la vérité
Tout en l’évitant
//
On a beau être sur le toit du monde
On ne peut toucher le ciel du doigt
Évidemment
Toutes ces belles promesses que j’entends
C’n’est que du vent
//
Évidemment
Elle ne s’ra plus jamais la même
Cette fille d’avant
//
Car moi je chante
Ma vie la vôtre
Et un peu de romance
Je suis nue devant vous
Donnez-moi donc une chance
//
De vous à moi
De moi à vous
Ai-je réussi à chanter
A chanter la Grande France
//
C’est toujours trop beau pour être vrai mais
C’n’est jamais trop laid pour être faux
Évidemment
Elle ne s’ra plus
Jamais la même
Cette fille d’avant
Évidemment
