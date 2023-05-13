Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

La Zarra is bringing Hollywood glamour to Liverpool this Eurovision season.

The musician, 35, is representing France at this year’s song contest. As one of the Big Five – the UK, France, Spain, Italy, and Germany – La Zarra is heading straight to the Eurovision grand final this weekend.

The bombastic event will take place on Saturday (12 May) evening in the city’s M&S Bank Arena, where delegates from all over Europe (and Australia) will gather in the hopes of being crowned the 2023 Eurovision champion.

La Zarra – real name Fatima-Zahra Hafdi – is a self-taught musician who channels Audrey Hepburn, Marilyn Monroe and Edith Piaf and a dash of Lady Gaga to deliver a bonafide Parisian disco queen.

Born in Montreal to Francophone Canadian parents, La Zarra rose to fame in 2021 with the single “Tu t’en iras” (“You Will Leave”), which was certified platinum.

For Eurovision, however, La Zarra will be performing another of her songs titled “Évidement”, which she wrote alongside Benny Adam.

The track has some additional star power behind it, with legendary producers Banx & Ranx attached. The duo have worked with pop sensations including David Guetta, Dua Lipa, and Ellie Goulding.

The song, the title of which means “Obviously” in English, is performed entirely in French.

(Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

If you’re interested in what the lyrics mean, you can check out both the French and English versions below:

Évidemment (English)

My heart, my hand, my eyes, my hips

Nothing’s mine anymore

I kill myself

To give them life

And act like it was nothing

In my hell garden

The plants are watered with the dreams and tears

Even at the top of the highest mountain, you still can’t touch the sky

//

Obviously

All these promises I hear are passing like the wind

Obviously

It’s always quiet before the storm, don’t you forget

//

It’s always too good to be true

But never too ugly to be unreal

This girl little that I was will never be the same

//

I trade my future, to get my past back

But time is treacherous

I look for love

But never find it

Like a lost key

//

It’s not clear in my head

I want the truth

But I keep avoiding it

Even at the top of

//

You might be on the top of the world

Still your finger won’t touch the sky

//

Obviously

All these promises I hear are passing like the wind

Obviously

It’s always quiet before the storm, don’t you forget

It’s always too good to be true

But never too ugly to be unreal

This girl little that I was will never be the same

//

Because I sing

My life and yours

A little romance

As I stand naked before you

Give me a chance

//

From you to me

From me to you

Didn’t I succeed

Singing the great France

//

It’s always too good to be true

But never too ugly to be unreal

This girl little that I was will never be the same

Obviously

Évidemment (French)

Mon cœur, mes mains, mes yeux, mes reins

Plus rien ne m’appartient

J’me fais du mal pour

Faire du bien

J’oublie comme si c’n’était rien

//

Dans mon jardin d’enfer

Poussent des fleurs

Que j’arrose de mes rêves de mes pleurs

//

On a beau être sur le toit du monde

‎‏On ne peut toucher le ciel du doigt

Évidemment

Toutes ces belles promesses que j’entends

C’n’est que du vent

//

Évidemment

Car après l’beau temps vient la pluie

C’est c’qu’on oublie

//

C’est toujours trop beau pour être vrai

Mais c’n’est jamais trop laid pour être faux

Évidemment

Elle ne s’ra plus jamais la même

Cette fille d’avant

//

Je vends demain, j’rachète hier

Le temps est assassin

Je cherche l’amour

Je n’trouve rien

Comme dans mon sac à main

//

Dans ma tête c’nest pas tant évident

Je recherche la vérité

Tout en l’évitant

//

On a beau être sur le toit du monde

‎‏On ne peut toucher le ciel du doigt

Évidemment

Toutes ces belles promesses que j’entends

C’n’est que du vent

//

Évidemment

Elle ne s’ra plus jamais la même

Cette fille d’avant

//

Car moi je chante

Ma vie la vôtre

Et un peu de romance

Je suis nue devant vous

Donnez-moi donc une chance

//

De vous à moi

De moi à vous

Ai-je réussi à chanter

A chanter la Grande France

//

C’est toujours trop beau pour être vrai mais

C’n’est jamais trop laid pour être faux

Évidemment

Elle ne s’ra plus

Jamais la même

Cette fille d’avant

Évidemment