Oscars: 44 actors who have won the most awards, from Anthony Hopkins to Mahershala Ali

Six actors are hoping to join the list at this year's ceremony

Louis Chilton
Thursday 24 March 2022 17:09
For most actors, winning an Oscar is seen as the absolute pinnacle of a Hollywood career. For a select group of performers, though, one simply isn’t enough.

There have been 44 different actors to have won multiple awards, the first coming in 1937 when Luise Rainer became the original two-time Oscar darling.

Some manage to win every time they are nominated. Others, such as the inimitable Meryl Streep, have careers peppered with nominations, winning only when the so-called narrative dictates.

Last year, Anthony Hopkins took home his second statuette, for his role in The Father. The year before, Renée Zellweger took home her second Oscar after playing Judy Garland in Judy.

In 2020, Mahershala Ali picked up his second Best Supporting Actor Oscar for Best Picture winner Green Book. He previously won for Moonlight in 2017.

In the running to increase their pre-existing Oscar tally this year are Javier Bardem, Olivia Colman, Penélope Cruz, Judi Dench, Nicole Kidman, and JK Simmons (with one each already) and Denzel Washington (with two).

Should any of them do so, they will join this esteemed collection of other performers who have managed to blow voters away more than once.

You can find a full list of this year’s nominees here.

This year’s Oscars take place on 27 March.

