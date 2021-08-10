Alec Baldwin has called New York governor’s Andrew Cuomo’s resignation “tragic”.

Writing on Twitter, Baldwin said: “Regardless of what you think of Cuomo, this is a tragic day.

“Party politics in this country draw ambitious but ultimately isolated, even socially maladjusted men and women who, given the current cancel culture, will likely have their shortcomings exposed and magnified,” Baldwin tweeted to his one million followers.

The New York governor, who has denied the findings of a 168-page report on sexual harassment, was accused of behaving inappropriately towards 11 women – nine of whom were employees – following an investigation carried out by the state’s attorney general.

Two more women allegedly came forward with allegations of their own on Monday, but according to The New York Post, were told that the investigation into Mr Cuomo was closed.

A source told the website that the two women, who were unidentified, “were referred to local law enforcement authorities”. It was also unclear what their allegations were.

This is a breaking news story - more to follow