✕ Close Alec Baldwin: Police don’t rule out criminal charges for actor after Rust shooting

Criminal charges could still be filed in the probe into Halya Hutchin’s death, US police have said.

They ruled nothing out at a news conference in Santa Fe, New Mexico on October 27th, six days after the movie-set shooting that left the 42-year-old cinematographer dead.

Investigators said that a “lead projectile” was removed from the shoulder of director Joel Souza and that it appeared to be a live round. Actor Alec Baldwin fired the gun that killed cinematographer Halya Hutchin’s on the set of their film Rust.

District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said that “all options are on the table” and that “no one has been ruled out” of potential charges.

The police have recovered 600 pieces of evidence so far, including three firearms and 500 rounds of ammunition.

The events on 21 October have prompted calls to improve regulation of firearms on movie sets, or even ban them and replace them with computer-generated images.

Baldwin wrote in a statement after the incident: “There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours.

“I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”