Rust shooting charges – live: Prosecutor to announce if Alec Baldwin will be charged in Halyna Hutchins’ death
Verdict is due to be delivered on Thursday, 19 January
A New Mexico prosecutor is set to announce whether Alec Baldwin and other Rust film crew members will be charged over the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on Thursday (19 January).
It will be “be a solemn occasion”, a spokesperson for district attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said of the upcoming verdict.
The decision comes more than 15 months after the fatal shooting in October 2021, which occurred when a prop gun held by Baldwin discharged on set. A single bullet struck director Joel Souza in the shoulder before fatally striking Hutchins in the chest.
Baldwin has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in the shooting. “I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger at them. Never,” he told ABC News in December 2021.
The actor has maintained that he was told the gun was “cold”, meaning it had no live ammunition, and that as he cocked the gun it went off without him pulling the trigger.
Hilaria Baldwin recently discussed telling her children about the shooting
In an interview with Extra last month, Baldwin’s wife, Hilaria, shared how her nine-year-old daughter, Carmen, reacted to the news of the fatal shooting.
“When I [told] them,” she continued, “Carmen started saying to me ‘Why are you telling me this? Why are you telling me this? I want to un-know this’… and Alec said, ‘I want to un-know it too.’”
“I think everyone wants to un-know it, and we can’t because it’s real,” she added.
‘It’s been a lifechanging year for every single person that was involved that day,’ said Baldwin about the fatal shooting
Alec Baldwin sued three crew members over Hutchins’s death last year
In November last year, Baldwin filed a lawsuit placing the responsibility for the tragic shooting on the film’s armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, first assistant director David Halls, and prop master Sarah Zachry, as well as weapons supplier Seth Kenney and his company PDQ Arm & Prop.
Baldwin alleged that Gutierrez-Reed “failed to check the bullets or the gun carefully” and that Halls announced the gun was safe for him to use without inspecting it properly.
In the filing, the 64-year-old also accused Zachry of failing to “disclose that Gutierrez-Reed had been acting recklessly offset and was a safety risk to those around her”.
Baldwin’s complaint places the blame for the on-set tragedy on three crew members
What happened?
It’s been over a year since Hutchins died soon after being struck by a bullet on the Rust set.
A media storm followed the shooting and revealed inquests into the set conditions of the movie.
The Independent’s Bevan Hurley has put together a one-sheet breaking down exactly what we know about the shooting and the aftermath that followed.
After an exhaustive 11-month investigation, authorities in New Mexico appear close to filing criminal charges over the on set fatal shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, writes Bevan Hurley
Prosecutors announce decision to come
The District Attorney in Santa Fe announced that a decision would be made as to whether criminal charges will be filed against Rust crew members, including Alec Baldwin, on Thursday (19 January).
The verdict will be given at 9 am Mountain Time (4 pm GMT).
“Regardless of the District Attorney’s decision, the announcement will be a solemn occasion,” a DA spokesperson said.
