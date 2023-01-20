Alec Baldwin news - live: Actor breaks silence as Halyna Hutchins’s husband welcomes charges in Rust shooting
Alec Baldwin is one of three Rust cast and crew members facing charges over the fatal shooting incident
Alec Baldwin will be charged with involuntary manslaughter over the 2021 death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the movie set of Rust.
The actor is one of three cast and crew members facing charges over the accidental shooting, New Mexico prosecutors announced Thursday.
The first assistant director on Rust, David Halls, has agreed to plead guilty to negligent use of a deadly weapon.
Meanwhile, the film’s armourer Hannah Gutierrez Reed has also been charged with involuntary manslaughter.
Baldwin’s attorney responded to the news in a statement to The Independent, saying: “This decision distorts Halyna Hutchins’ tragic death and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice.”
Luke Nikas said they intend to “fight” the charges, and “win”.
The decision comes more than 15 months after the fatal shooting in October 2021, which occurred when a prop gun held by Baldwin discharged on set. A single bullet struck director Joel Souza in the shoulder before fatally striking Hutchins in the chest.
Baldwin has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and maintained that he was told the gun was “cold”, meaning it had no live ammunition, and that he never pulled the trigger.
‘A really fast and loose set’
In an interview with CNN, New Mexico first judicial district attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies explained how she had come to charge Alec Baldwin and armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed with involuntary manslaughter.
She explained that just because a fatal shooting was accidental, as was the case in Halyna Hutchins’ death, didn’t mean that no one could be held criminally liable.
“There was such a lack of safety and safety standards on that set… There were live rounds on set,” she told CNN.
“Nobody was checking those or at least they weren’t checking them consistently. And then they somehow got loaded into a gun handed off to Alec Baldwin. He didn’t check it.
“He didn’t do any of the things that he was supposed to do to make sure that he was safe or that anyone around him was safe. And then he pointed the gun at Halyna Hutchins and he pulled the trigger.”
Ms Carmack-Altwies described the production as “a really fast and loose set”.
Father of camerawoman killed on 2014 movie set speaks to The Independent
The father of Sarah Jones, a camerawoman who was killed on the set of the 2014 film Midnight Rider, speaks to The Independent’s Bevan Hurley.
Richard Jones and his wife Elizabeth formed the Safety for Sarah non-profit to educate young filmmakers on the importance of following correct protocols on set, with the mantra: “Never forget, never again.”
Jones told The Independent that the shooting of Halyna Hutchins had resurfaced the pain he felt after his daughter’s death.
His daughter was killed on set. He hopes the Alec Baldwin charges will spur change
Camera operator Sarah Jones’ film career was cruelly cut short when she was killed on the set of the 2014 movie Midnight Rider. Her father Richard Jones tells Bevan Hurley that involuntary manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin may finally bring meaningful change to industry attitudes towards safety.
“There needs to be accountability for this tragedy, and I’m glad to see that work is being done to hold people accountable,” he told The Independent.
“It’s clear, as in the death of my daughter Sarah, there’s a chain of events that occurred. If any one of those professionals had done their job properly, it would have prevented this tragedy.”