Amber Heard: Aquaman 2 petition nears 4.5 million signature target

A petition to remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2 has nearly reached its target of 4.5 million signatures, as a jury continues to deliberate on the verdict of Johnny Depp’s defamation lawsuit against her.

More than 4.4 million people had signed the Change.org petition to have Heard cut from the franchise at the time of writing.

The DC sequel – in which Heard stars as Aquaman’s love interest Mera – concluded shooting earlier this year, with director James Wan confirming the film had wrapped in January.

Heard’s costar Dolph Lundgren reacted to the petition’s popularity in a new interview with Redline Steel CEO Colin Wayne: “[Heard] was great. I worked with her on the first Aquaman, now the second one. We shot last fall in London.”

He continued; “She’s terrific, I had a great experience with her. She’s very kind, nice to the crew, nice to everybody, just down to earth.

Heard claimed that her role in Aquaman 2 was significantly pared down after Depp’s team called her initial abuse claims a “hoax”. “I fought really hard to stay in the movie. They didn’t want to include me in the film,” Heard testified in court.

Aquaman 2 is scheduled for release in March 2023.

Heard is being sued by Depp for $50m (£40m). He alleges that Heard implied he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed about domestic violence.

Heard is countersuing for $100m (£80m), accusing him of orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her and describing his own lawsuit as a continuation of “abuse and harassment”.

Heard previously condemned the campaign to have her removed from the film and denied that the outcome of the Depp libel case had any impact on her own franchise.

“Paid rumours and paid campaigns on social media don’t dictate [casting decisions] because they have no basis in reality,” Heard said in a statement. “Only the fans actually made Aquaman and Aquaman 2 happen. I’m excited to get started next year.”

The petition first gained traction in November 2020, reaching 1.5 million signatures following Depp’s exit from the Fantastic Beasts franchise.

Depp resigned from the franchise – which was recently released with Mads Mikkelson taking over the role – at the request of Warner Bros after Depp lost a libel case against The Sun over a 2018 article that called him a “wife beater”.

