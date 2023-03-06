Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan suffered a muscle tear to his right rib cage while shooting a film in Hyderabad, India.

The 80-year-old actor revealed details of his injury in a blog post over the weekend.

Bachchan wrote that he had broken rib cartilage and a muscle tear while shooting for Project K.

He said the injury was “painful” and he consulted a doctor before he flew home to Mumbai, where he has been advised to rest.

“I shall be unable to meet the well-wishers at Jalsa Gate this evening.. so do not come,” the actor said to fans who often gather outside his home in Mumbai.

“All else is well,” he added.

Bachchan also said that his work on the film is suspended until the doctor gives him the green light.

Bachchan is an Indian actor, film producer, television host, occasional playback singer, and former politician known for his work in Hindi cinema.

(AP)

He has acted in more than 200 Indian films.

His breakthrough came in the 1973 film Zanjeer, or The Chain, and he rose to superstardom playing bold characters, inspiring fans to copy his hairstyle, clothes, and baritone voice.

In 2013, Bachchan made an appearance in Baz Luhrmann‘s The Great Gatsby, in which he played a non-Indian Jewish character, Meyer Wolfsheim.

Beyond the Indian subcontinent, the Sholay star has a large overseas following of the South Asian diaspora, as well as others, in markets including Africa, the Middle East, the UK, Russia, Central Asia, the Caribbean, Oceania, Canada, and the US.

Last year, Bachchan raised the issue of freedom of speech and tightened censorship in the film industry in recent years.

Referring to the history of censorship in Indian cinema, he said: “But even now, I am sure my colleagues on the stage would agree, questions are being raised on civil liberties and freedom of expression.”

He added that since the advent of cinema in India in 1913, films have gone through tremendous change, ranging from the subject to the medium.

“From mythological films... the advent of the angry young man in the 70s and 80s viewed against the countless frustration of unemployed youth to the current brand of historicals couched in fictionalised jingoism along with moral policing..”