‘Astounding’: Marvel fans celebrate Angela Bassett’s MCU feat at the Golden Globes

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Angela Bassett has become the first actor to win a Golden Globe for a performance in a Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film.

The 64-year-old star took home the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for her role in last year’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Bassett beat out Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin), Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Dolly De Leon (Triangle of Sadness) and Carey Mulligan (She Said) to take home the prize.

Accepting the award, she said: “To my Marvel/Disney family... the cast and the crew... weeping may come in the evening, but joy comes in the morning. We embarked on this journey together. We loved, we mourned, we healed. And we were surrounded each and every day by the might and spirit of Chadwick Boseman.

“We showed the world what Black unity, leadership and love looks like, beyond, behind and in front of the camera.”

On social media, Marvel fans shared their excitement at the win.

“Angela Bassett being the first MCU actor to win a Golden Globe — and a major acting award — for their work in a Marvel movie is the greatest thing to ever happen,” wrote journalist Nora Dominick.

“Angela Bassett first mcu actor to win a Golden Globe. You better put some respect on her name,” one person wrote.

“ANGELA BASSETT JUST BECAME THE FIRST GOLDEN GLOBE WINNER FOR A MCU ROLE. BRAVOOOO!!!” another person enthused.

“Angela Bassett becomes the first MCU actor to win a major golden globe award for her work in a Marvel movie. This is just astounding. HERSTORY MADE!” someone else commented.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Bassett in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ (Marvel Studios)

Find the full list of winners at the Golden Globes here, and all the updates from the ceremony, as they happened, here.

Elsewhere in the ceremony, host Jerrod Carmichael drew gasps from the crowd with a Scientology remark about Tom Cruise, while Colin Farrell and Michelle Yeoh both refused to be played off stage by the ceremony’s producers after winning awards.

Viewers were also left wondering whether Elvis star Austin Butler’s voice was his own, or whether he was performing his acceptance speech in character as Elvis Presley.

This year’s Golden Globes ceremony is the first to be televised in two years, following a high-profile scandal surrounding the Globes’ organising body, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).

Many high-profile celebrities have boycotted the Globes for the past two years after an LA Times exposé called out a lack of diversity among the HFPA’s voting membership. (At the time, it did not have a single Black member among its ranks.)

On top of the diversity scandal, the organisation also faced criticism over “ethical lapses” in its business conduct.