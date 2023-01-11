Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

James Cameron has called for the end of streaming in the wake of Avatar 2’s box office success.

The director attended the Golden Globes on Tuesday (10 January), where he discussed Avatar: The Way of Water’s success on the red carpet.

Since the film was released on 16 December, it has become a huge hit, making $1.731bn (£1.424bn) after just three weeks of release.

This positions it as the seventh highest-grossing film of all time.

When asked how it feels to have three films in the top 10 charts ranking the biggest movies of all time, the Titanic director told Variety he “doesn’t look at it in those terms”.

Cameron said he is just happy that people want to be back in cinemas, stating: “Enough of the streaming already. I’m tired of sitting on my a**.”

He added: “As as society, we need to go to the cinema.”

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ (20th Century Studios)

Considering the film’s box office figures, Cameron, who has already shot the third Avatar film, will now proceed with a fourth and fifth instalment.

Also featured in the top 10 films of all time are Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, released in 2019 and 2020, respectively, and 2015 film Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

All of these totals are unadjusted for inflation. With inflation taken into account, the biggest film of all time remains 1939’s Gone with the Wind.

At the 2023 Golden Globes ceremony, Cameron lost Best Director to Steven Spielberg, who won for his biographical film The Fabelmans.

Elsewhere during the event, host Jerrod Carmichael drew gasps from the crowd with a Scientology remark about Tom Cruise.

Find all the updates the Golden Globes as they happened here, and find the full list of winners here.