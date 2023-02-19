Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

There was confusion at the Baftas on Sunday night (19 February) as Carey Mulligan was incorrectly named winner of the Best Supporting Actress award.

Last year’s Best Supporting Actor winner, CODA star Troy Kotsur, presented the award using sign language.

While Kotsur was signing that Banshees of Inisherin actor Kerry Condon had won, the sign language interpreter mistakenly said the name Carey Mulligan.

Mulligan had been nominated for MeToo movie She Said.

“This is a bad moment,” the interpreter told the star-studded crowd, as gasps sounded around the auditorium in London’s Royal Festival Hall.

When Condon was finally named, she came to the stage and delivered an acceptance speech to rapturous applause.

“A defibrillator needed for Carey Mulligan,” host Richard E Grant joked, after Condon finished speaking.

Read the full list of this year’s Bafta winners, as they are announced, here.

War drama All Quiet on the Western Front led the nominations this year with a whopping 14 nods, followed by The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All at Once, which both got 10 each.

Kerry Condon and Carey Mulligan at the Baftas (Getty)

In his opening monologue, Grant made a joke that referenced the notorious slap incident at last year’s Oscars. Read more here.

Following a two-year hiatus from the awards, Prince William and Kate Middleton are attending the 2023 ceremony.

The 2023 Baftas are being broadcast from 7 to 9pm on BBC One.