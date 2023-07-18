Jump to content

Liveupdated1689703895

Barbie tickets sell out as Oppenheimer cast discuss the atomic bomb – latest movie news

‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ are both released on 21 July, resulting in some fans planning a double bill viewing

Tom Murray
Tuesday 18 July 2023 19:11
Comments
Barbie cast turn London Eye pink to celebrate film premiere

Hollywood feels more like the centre of the universe than ever this week as the release of the two biggest films of the year coincides with a historic actors’ strike.

Anticipation for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer has reached a fever pitch ahead of their release in unison on 21 July.

Axios has reported this week that movie theatres in Texas, Washington DC and Atlanta have already sold out tickets for the Margot Robbie-led feature about the famous toy doll.

Meanwhile, Oppenheimer star Matt Damon got personal about his decision to join the movie, which came after he promised his wife he’d take an acting break in couples’ therapy.

Oppenheimer’s London premiere was cut short, however, as the cast left early in preparation for the SAG-AFTRA strike order, which was initiated hours after the premiere.

The actors’ union joined the Writers Guild of America, which has been on strike since early May, over demands for increases in base pay and residuals in the streaming TV era, plus assurances that their work will not be replaced by AI.

Video: Cillian Murphy says it ‘took a toll’ playing scientist J Robert Oppenheimer

Tom Murray18 July 2023 19:10
Matt Damon told his wife he’d take a break from acting unless ‘Chris Nolan called’

Matt Damon’s wife can’t catch a break.

During a roundtable interview with his Oppenheimer costars, Damon revealed he’d promised his wife, Luciana Barroso, that’d he take a break from acting while the pair were in couple’s therapy.

There was one exception to the rule, though: if Christopher Nolan called, Damon could take the gig.

The rest, as they say, is history.

Read more:

Tom Murray18 July 2023 18:59

