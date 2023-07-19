Barbie receives rapturous first reviews as Oppenheimer cast discuss the atomic bomb – movie news
‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ are both released on 21 July, resulting in some fans planning a double bill viewing
Hollywood feels more like the centre of the universe than ever this week as the arrival of the two biggest films of the year coincides with a historic actors’ strike.
Anticipation for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer has reached a fever pitch ahead of their release in unison on 21 July.
Axios has reported this week that movie theatres in Texas, Washington DC and Atlanta have already sold out of tickets for the Margot Robbie-led feature about the famous toy doll.
Meanwhile, Oppenheimer star Matt Damon got personal about his decision to join the movie, which came after he promised his wife he’d take an acting break in couples’ therapy.
Oppenheimer’s London premiere was cut short, however, as the cast left early in preparation for the SAG-AFTRA strike order, which was initiated hours after the event.
The actors’ union joined the Writers Guild of America, which has been on strike since early May, over demands for increases in base pay and residuals in the streaming TV era, plus assurances that their work will not be replaced by AI.
The Independent calls ‘Barbie’ ‘a near-miraculous achievement’
The Independent’s Barbie review has just gone live and boy is our critic Clarisse Loughrey a fan.
In her five-star review, Loughrey calls Gerwig’s picture “one of the most inventive, immaculately crafted and surprising mainstream films in recent memory – a testament to what can be achieved within even the deepest bowels of capitalism”.
“Barbie is joyous from minute to minute to minute. But it’s where the film ends up that really cements the near-miraculousness of Gerwig’s achievement,” Loughrey teases.
Read the full review here:
Barbie is a near-miraculous achievement – review
While it’s impossible for any studio film to be truly subversive, this Mattel-approved comedy gets away with far more than you’d think was possible
Cillian Murphy says it ‘took a toll’ playing scientist J Robert Oppenheimer
Cillian Murphy said it “took a toll” to play J Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan’s new film about the physicist who co-created the first atomic bomb.
The Irish actor, 47, added that the “moral dilemmas and paradoxes” his character grapples with throughout the film are “huge”.
“It does take a toll, but in a brilliant way, it was the biggest, most exhilarating challenge,” Murphy said, ahead of Oppenheimer’s release.
The film recounts the famous physicists’ fears that tests for the first atomic bomb could have destroyed the planet.
Cillian Murphy says it ‘took a toll’ playing scientist J Robert Oppenheimer
Cillian Murphy said it “took a toll” to play J Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan’s new film about the physicist who co-created the first atomic bomb. The Irish actor, 47, added that the “moral dilemmas and paradoxes” his character grapples with throughout the film are “huge”. “It does take a toll, but in a brilliant way, it was the biggest, most exhilarating challenge,” Murphy said, ahead of Oppenheimer’s release. The film recounts the famous physicists’ fears that tests for the first atomic bomb could have destroyed the planet. Oppenheimer releases on Friday 21 July.
Comment: Most actors are broke – this strike should kill the ‘champagne socialist’ myth dead
Claire Allfree dives into the actors’ strike in this week’s edition of State of the Arts.
“Creative economies are complex beasts, particularly in the live entertainment sector,” she writes. “Even so, it’s increasingly the case that the stars of the show are rarely the ones reaping the rewards, while the foot soldiers are barely managing to survive.”
Read more:
Most actors are broke – this strike should kill the ‘champagne socialist’ myth dead
When big names walked out of the ‘Oppenheimer’ premiere this week, it signalled the start of historic industrial action in Hollywood. The persistent assumption that acting pays is finally beginning to look less viable, writes Claire Allfree
Christopher Nolan explains why he cast his daughter as girl who gets blown up in nuclear explosion
Speaking in a new interview with The Telegraph, Nolan revealed that when his daughter, Flora, 22, visited the set with his wife, the producer Emma Thomas, it struck him that he could cast her as a nameless young woman whose flesh is flayed from her face in a nuclear explosion, in a sequence that happens within Oppenheimer’s mind.
Flora is credited on IMDb as “Burn Victim” for her work on the film.
Read more:
Christopher Nolan on why he cast daughter in Oppenheimer as girl who gets blown up
Flora is credited as ‘Burn Victim’ in the new movie about the making of the atomic bomb
Watch: Oppenheimer actors walk out of UK premiere as Hollywood stars join strike
How a former ‘Love Island’ star got a cameo role in ‘Barbie'
If you know Margot Robbie then you know how much of a fan the Australian actor is of Love Island.
The Barbie star is a self-obsessed fanatic of the ITV dating show – so much so that season five contestant Chris Taylor found his way into her movie.
Taylor confirmed in an interview at the Barbie premiere in London that he has a small, speaking part in the picture.
Read more here:
Love Island star landed role in Barbie movie thanks to superfan Margot Robbie
Australian actor is a self-confessed ‘Love Island’ fanatic
How long are ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer'?
Christopher Nolan isn’t known for quick afternoon flicks and Oppenheimer is no different, clocking in with a runtime of three hours exactly.
Great Gerwig’s Barbie, meanwhile, is a more manageable hour and 54 minutes long.
Oppenheimer to feature ‘prolonged full nudity’ by Florence Pugh and Cillian Murphy
Oppenheimer features a significant subplot involving the nuclear scientist’s relationship with psychiatrist and physician Jean Tatlock, played by Florence Pugh.
In a recent report, it was claimed that the film’s lead Cillian Murphy and Pugh have scenes of “prolonged full nudity” together, and that it makes Oppenheimer one of Nolan’s rare films to include a significant interest in sex and relationships.
Fans theorised that Nolan would venture into this territory in June, when it was revealed that Oppenheimer had received the filmmaker’s first “R” rating in the US since his 2002 film Insomnia.
Read more:
Oppenheimer to feature ‘prolonged nudity’ by Florence Pugh and Cillian Murphy
Christopher Nolan’s Second World War epic was previously given an ‘R’ rating in the US for ‘sex and nudity’
Watch: Margot Robbie says it took just one question to get John Cena in the Barbie movie
How the Barbie soundtrack came together, according to Mark Ronson
“You know the Chicago (Disco Demolition) thing, where everyone burned their disco records, Saturday Night Fever had reached its apex and the poor Bee Gees were like, ‘All we wanted to do was make people dance! What did we do wrong?’ That’s Barbie,” Ronson told The Associated Press.
“I’ve never really executive produced something before,” he said. “I love this film. We had an amazing partner in Atlantic Records.”
“And then doing the score, but it was a lot of learning on the job. It was still a job that I’ve never really done before. ... It’s fun to show people different scenes and getting them to dream big.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies