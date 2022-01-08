Ben Affleck makes rare Jennifer Lopez comments in new interview
The star couple have been hesitant to discuss each other in public
Ben Affleck has shared an insight into what it’s like to “share Jennifer Lopez’s life” in a new interview.
In June, the pair – who were one of Hollywood’s most high-profile couples in the 2000s – confirmed rumours that they were dating once more, after being pictured sharing a kiss while on holiday in Malibu.
The news greatly excited fans, many of whom joked that “2002 is back” now that the actor and the singer were seeing each other again.
Affleck has previously been hesitant to discuss his relationship with Lopez in interviews, but in a new, wide-ranging chat with the Los Angeles Times, The Tender Bar star brought up Lopez when answering a question about how the movie business is changing.
Talking about how having a social media presence helps boosts star’s careers, he said: “Getting to experience Jennifer Lopez’s life now and seeing the degree to which a massive social media presence – how that’s valued, how that’s perceived by the people who are willing to invest a bunch of money in what you’re doing – is really striking.
“I’m not sure the option to have 300 million followers was ever available to me, but that ship has probably sailed now.”
Just months before reuniting with Affleck, Lopez had broken off her engagement from Alex Rodriguez, while Affleck had recently split from his girlfriend, Ana de Armas.
You can read a full timeline of the history of the pair’s relationship here.
The Tender Bar, out now, is a coming-of-age film directed by George Clooney. It’s an adaptation of the 2005 memoir of the same name by JR Moehringer, and recounts Moehringer’s life growing up on Long Island.
Read The Independent’s three-star review here.
