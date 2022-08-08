Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Ben Stiller expresses regret over failed audition for big 1990s film that ‘still haunts’ him today

Actor almost appeared in 1992 comedy film

Jacob Stolworthy
Monday 08 August 2022 15:36
Comments
My Cousin Vinny trailer

Ben Stiller has revealed regret over ruining an audition for a 1990s film role.

The actor and director launched to fame in the late 1980s after securing a role on Saturday Night Live, which led to his own series in 1992. Two years later, he made his lead film debut in Reality Bites, which he also directed, and went on to direct Jim Carrey film The Cable Guy (1996).

While his other 1990s credits include Flirting with Disaster and There’s Something About Mary, there’s another film that Stiller was close to adding to that list: 1992 comedy My Cousin Vinny.

Speaking during a Q&A panel for TV show Severance, which he directs, Stiller revealed that he auditioned for the film, presumably for the role that went to Ralph Macchio.

However, according to Stiller, he “tanked” it.

Recommended

Film journalist Will Mavity, reporting from the Q&A, shared Stiller’s admission on Twitter, quoting him as saying: “I tanked my audition for My Cousin Vinny. It still haunts me to this day.”

Marisa Tomei won an Oscar for her role of Mona Lisa Vito, the fiancée of Joe Pesci’s unlikely lawyer, Vinny, in the acclaimed Jonathan Lynn film.

Joe Pesci and Marisa Tomei in ‘My Cousin Vinny’

(Allstar/Cinetext/20 CENTURY FOX)

Stiller had a small role in Steven Spielberg’s 1987 war drama Empire of the Sun, and recently explained why the filmmaker was forced to tell him off on set in what the Zoolander star described as “the mosty embarrassing thing ever”.

Apple TV+ series Severance, which stars Adam Scott, will return for a second season in 2023. It marks Stiller’s first TV project since Escape at Dannemora.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in