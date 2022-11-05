Best Christmas movies on Netflix: From The Princess Switch 2 to The Christmas Chronicles
Netflix has a wide library of festive films for viewers to choose from
Christmas is fast approaching and Netflix UK has a huge library of films to help you scratch that festive itch.
Whether you’re looking for a romantic comedy or a children’s animation, Netflix has its subscribers covered this holiday season.
In recent years, the streaming service has branched out into producing its own original Christmas films, including the hugely popular A Christmas Prince trilogy and The Princess Switch film starring Vanessa Hudgens.
Christmas 2020 has brought with it even more content: Fans are already going wild for Emma Roberts’s Holidate,Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square and The Christmas Chronicles 2.
Here’s every Christmas film you can watch on Netflix right now…
Romantic Comedies
A Christmas Prince
A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding
A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby
A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish
A Wish for Christmas
Christmas Inheritance
Christmas Land
Christmas Made to Order
Christmas Wedding Planner
Christmas with a View
Christmas Wonderland
Holidate
Holiday in the Wild
Holiday Rush
Let It Snow
My Christmas Inn
Operation Christmas Drop
Santa Girl
The Holiday
The Holiday Calendar
The Knight Before Christmas
The Princess Switch
The Princess Switch: Switched Again
Comedies
A Bad Moms Christmas
Christmas Crossfire
Christmas with the Coopers
Christmas with the Kranks
El Camino Christmas
Just Another Christmas
Pottersville
The Best Man Holiday
Musical
Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
Animated
Alien Xmas
Angela’s Christmas
Arthur Christmas
Dr Seuss’ The Grinch
Klaus
Santa’s Apprentice
Super Monsters and the Wish Star
The Magic Snowflake
Family
48 Christmas Wishes
A Perfect Christmas List
Christmas Break-In
I’ll Be Home for Christmas
Nativity!
Nativity 2: Danger in the Manger
Nativity 3: Dude, Where’s My Donkey?!
Puppy Star Christmas
Santa Claws
The Christmas Chronicles
The Christmas Chronicles 2
Horror
Krampus
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies