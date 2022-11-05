Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Christmas is fast approaching and Netflix UK has a huge library of films to help you scratch that festive itch.

Whether you’re looking for a romantic comedy or a children’s animation, Netflix has its subscribers covered this holiday season.

In recent years, the streaming service has branched out into producing its own original Christmas films, including the hugely popular A Christmas Prince trilogy and The Princess Switch film starring Vanessa Hudgens.

Christmas 2020 has brought with it even more content: Fans are already going wild for Emma Roberts’s Holidate,Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square and The Christmas Chronicles 2.

Here’s every Christmas film you can watch on Netflix right now…

Romantic Comedies

Three ‘A Christmas Prince’ films have been released (Netflix)

A Christmas Prince

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby

A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish

A Wish for Christmas

Christmas Inheritance

Christmas Land

Christmas Made to Order

Christmas Wedding Planner

Christmas with a View

Christmas Wonderland

Cameron Diaz and Jude Law in festive fave ‘The Holiday' (Rex Features)

Holidate

Holiday in the Wild

Holiday Rush

Let It Snow

My Christmas Inn

Recommended Every Netflix Christmas romcom ranked from least to most ridiculous

Operation Christmas Drop

Santa Girl

The Holiday

The Holiday Calendar

The Knight Before Christmas

The Princess Switch

The Princess Switch: Switched Again

Comedies

A Bad Moms Christmas

Christmas Crossfire

Christmas with the Coopers

Christmas with the Kranks

El Camino Christmas

Just Another Christmas

Pottersville

The Best Man Holiday

Musical

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

Animated

2011’s ‘Arthur Christmas’ (Alamy Stock Photo)

Alien Xmas

Angela’s Christmas

Arthur Christmas

Dr Seuss’ The Grinch

Klaus

Santa’s Apprentice

Super Monsters and the Wish Star

The Magic Snowflake

Family

Kurt Russell stars in ‘The Christmas Chronicles' (Michael Gibson/Netflix)

48 Christmas Wishes

A Perfect Christmas List

Christmas Break-In

I’ll Be Home for Christmas

Nativity!

Nativity 2: Danger in the Manger

Nativity 3: Dude, Where’s My Donkey?!

Puppy Star Christmas

Santa Claws

The Christmas Chronicles

The Christmas Chronicles 2

Horror

Krampus