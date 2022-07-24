Disney movies may be made for children, but often, it seems that producers had their parents and babysitters in mind when they were making them.

From Toy Story and Frozen to Aladdin and Ratatouille, Disney films are littered with sexual innuendos.

This means there’s plenty of entertainment there for the grown-ups, too.

Some of the jokes are visual and shockingly obvious, while others lay hidden in the script.

Click through the gallery to see some of the best rude references in Disney movies.

17 of the best sexual innuendos in Disney films Show all 17 1 /17 17 of the best sexual innuendos in Disney films 17 of the best sexual innuendos in Disney films Toy Story 3 When villain Lotso removes Mrs Potato Head’s lips from her body to stop her talking, Mr Potato Head yells: “Hey, nobody takes my wife’s mouth except me!” 17 of the best sexual innuendos in Disney films Aladdin During Aladdin and Jasmine's wedding, there is an earthquake, prompting the Genie to quip: "I thought the Earth wasn't supposed to move until the honeymoon." 17 of the best sexual innuendos in Disney films Frozen When Anna first teams up with Kristoff, he quizzes her about her fiancé Hans, and even asks her about how big his feet are. Anna insists, however, that "shoe size doesn't matter”. 17 of the best sexual innuendos in Disney films Hercules When a horseshoe hits the River Guardian in the head, he inexplicably grows a penis-shaped bump and matching testicle eyebrows. 17 of the best sexual innuendos in Disney films Cars Lightning McQueen gets flashed by two enthusiastic fans who beam their headlights at her. 17 of the best sexual innuendos in Disney films Ratatouille When chef Linguini tells colleague Collette that a rat helps him cook in the kitchen, he says, “I have this tiny… little… little…”, prompting her to look at his crotch. 17 of the best sexual innuendos in Disney films A Bug’s Life A pick-up line from a fly to a ladybird is: “Hey cutie, wanna pollinate with a real bug?” 17 of the best sexual innuendos in Disney films 101 Dalmations One of Cruella's sidekicks, Horace, says: "The sight of all these deceased creatures gives me a shrinky winky." 17 of the best sexual innuendos in Disney films The Little Mermaid One of the lines in the classic song “Under the Sea” is: “Darling it’s better down where it’s wetter.” 17 of the best sexual innuendos in Disney films Mulan When Mushu is explaining to Mulan that he’s a dragon, not a lizard, he says: “Hey! Dragon. Dragon, not lizard. I don’t do that tongue thing.” 17 of the best sexual innuendos in Disney films Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs The weasel, Buck, who is voice by Simon Pegg, says: “Let me tell you about the time I used a sharpened clam shell to turn a T-Rex into a T-Rachel.” 17 of the best sexual innuendos in Disney films The Emperor's New Groove Kronk "pitched a tent", quite literally, over his genitals. 17 of the best sexual innuendos in Disney films Toy Story 2 When Buzz Lightyear sees cowgirl Jessie he gets so excited his wings pop out. 17 of the best sexual innuendos in Disney films Bambi Both Thumper and Flower, the skunk, become erect in Bambi. When Thumper sees an attractive female rabbit, his entire body bolts upright and goes into a frenzy. Flower, meanwhile, turns stiff and red after being kissed by a female skunk. 17 of the best sexual innuendos in Disney films Toy Story The toy Legs who is made of Barbie legs and a fishing rod, is apparently supposed to be a play on the word “hooker”. 17 of the best sexual innuendos in Disney films Cinderella Mice Jaq and Gus steal a bunch of beads in the film and, to avoid being caught, thread the beads onto Gus’s tail. It’s quite an image. 17 of the best sexual innuendos in Disney films Ratatouille After Linguini is caught chatting to Remy in the pantry by chef Skinner, he covers it up by saying he is familiarising himself “with the vegetables and such”. Skinner boots him out, shouting: “One can get TOO familiar with vegetables, you know!”

