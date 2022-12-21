Black Adam 2 won’t be part of DC’s ‘first chapter’, Dwayne Johnson announces

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Dwayne Johnson has announced that Black Adam 2 won’t be a part of DC Comics’ “first chapter”.

In a tweet shared on Tuesday (20 December), the 50-year-old actor said that he connected with new DC CEO James Gunn and been told that “Black Adam will not be in their first chapter of storytelling”.

“However, DC and Seven Bucks have agreed to continue exploring the most valuable ways Black Adam can be utilised in future DC multiverse chapters,” he added.

In his own statement, Gunn said: “Love @TheRock and I’m always excited to see what he and Seven Bucks do next. Can’t wait to collaborate soon.”

Johnson spent a decade trying to bring the Black Adam character to the big screen and has previously voiced his visions for follow-ups involving Superman.

The first Black Adam film topped the box office for three weekends when it was released this year with $18.5m £15.2m) in ticket sales, according to studio estimates.

The film surpassed the $300m (£246m) mark globally within three weeks of release.

Earlier this month, Johnson’s post about Black Adam’s box office sales was branded “a low” by his fans.

The actor was seemingly responding to reports that the DC film would make a loss of $100m (£82m), which would have seen it branded a “flop”, when he shared a post praising the superhero movie’s success.

Johnson wrote on Twitter: “Waited to confirm with financiers before I shared this excellent #BlackAdam news – our film will PROFIT between $52M-$72M. Fact.”

He continued: “At almost $400M worldwide we are building our new franchise step by step (first Captain America did $370M) for the DC future.”

Many people started questioning Johnson’s decision to compare the film’s box office takings to that amassed by a Marvel film released 11 years ago.

Black Adams isn’t the only film that has been affected by new changes over at DC.

In December, it was announced that Henry Cavill will be replaced in the forthcoming Superman sequel and the third Wonder Woman was turned down by DC just a day after Gal Gadot told fans she was excited for the heroine’s “next chapter”.

On Monday (19 December), Guardians of the Galaxy director Gunn issued a clarification to his followers that Gadot was not “booted” from her Wonder Woman role.