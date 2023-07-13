Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Disney chief Bob Iger has spoken out against the looming potential of the actor’s union joining the writers’ strike, calling the threat “very disturbing”.

Appearing on CNBC’s Squawk Box on Thursday (13 July), the CEO, 72, addressed the strike recommended by Sag-aftra, complaining that its timing is the “worst in the world” – as it would effectively shut down Hollywood.

“I understand any labour organisation’s desire to work on behalf of its members to get the most compensation and be compensated fairly based on the value that they deliver,” Iger said.

“We managed, as an industry, to negotiate a very good deal with the directors guild that reflects the value that the directors contribute to this great business. We wanted to do the same thing with the writers, and we’d like to do the same thing with the actors. There’s a level of expectation that they have that is just not realistic.

“This is the worst time in the world to add to that disruption,” he added. “And they are adding to the set of the challenges that this business is already facing that is, quite frankly, very disruptive.”

Iger’s comments come the morning after Sag-aftra announced overnight on Wednesday (12 July) that its negotiating committee had unanimously voted to recommend its 160,000 members go on strike.

The recommendation comes after weeks of trying to negotiate a contract with companies such as Netflix, Amazon, Disney and Warner Bros, failed to pass before the midnight deadline.

“The companies have refused to meaningfully engage on some topics, and on others completely stonewalled us. Until they do negotiate in good faith, we cannot begin to reach a deal. We have no choice but to move forward in unity, and on behalf of our membership, with a strike recommendation to our national board,” Sag-aftra president, Fran Drescher, said in a statement.

“The board will discuss the issue this morning and will make its decision.”

Now, the national board will meet on Thursday to decide whether they will indeed strike. The industry hasn’t seen actors and writers simultaneously picket in 60 years.

This story is being updated