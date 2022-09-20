Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Brad Pitt has made a surprise debut as a sculptor in a lakeside art museum in Finland.

The 58-year-old actor unveiled nine of his sculptures at the Sara Hildén Art Museum over the weekend as part of a larger exhibition by British artist Thomas Houseago and a ceramic series by Australian musician Nick Cave.

“For Nick and I this is a new world and our first entry. It just feels right,” Pitt told the Finnish broadcasting company Yle at the opening ceremony.

“To me it’s about self-reflection. It’s about where I have gotten it wrong in my relationships, where have I misstepped, where am I complicit,” the Fury star said at the opening. “For me, it was born out of ownership of what I call a radical inventory of self, getting really brutally honest with me and taking account of those I may have hurt, moments I have just gotten wrong.”

Pitt’s sculptures consisted of a moulded plaster panel under the title Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound to the House which was made of trapped bullets crystalised in platinum silicon.

Smaller pieces from Pitt included Candle Holders For Loved Ones which the artist said were “made in the time of Covid”.

Another artwork was titled Aiming At You I Saw Me But It Was Too Late This Time, which was a bronze box with hands, feet, and faces.

Pitt’s visit to Finland was a complete surprise, as his involvement in the exhibition was not previously announced.

This is the first time the “largely self-taught” American actor has presented his sculptures to the public.