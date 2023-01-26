Julian Sands – latest news: Sheriff’s office gives update on search for missing actor
Fresh searches on higher ground for Sands are still not possible due to poor conditions
Authorities in California say the search for Julian Sands will continue by air only.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department released an update on Wednesday evening US time to say helicopters continued to search the San Gabriel Mountains for any sign of the missing British actor.
The California Highway Patrol’s Valley Division Air Ops has been brought in to assist the search using a device that can detect reflective material and in some cases credit cards, the sheriff’s office said.
Meanwhile, Julian Sands’ brother Nick has said that he knows “in my heart” that his sibling is no longer alive, as the search for the missing British actor approached its second week.
“However sibling rivalry being what it is, it would be just like him to walk out of there and prove me wrong,” Nick said in comments to his his local Yorkshire paper, the Craven Herald.
Sands was reported missing on 13 January, sparking a major search and rescue effort led by the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Office.
On Tuesday, an official statement from the sheriff’s office said that fresh searches on higher ground for Sands are still not possible due to poor conditions.
Last week, Sands’ family released the last known images of him mountaineering, telling The Independent: “This is how he would love to be seen, doing what he loved best – a heroic mountaineer.”
RECAP: Ground search for Julian Sands suspended
The search for missing actor Julian Sands in California’s San Gabriel Mountains is currently only being conducted by the air, police say.
As the effort to find Sands neared its second week, The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said on Wednesday evening that ground searches in higher areas were no longer possible due to poor local weather conditions.
Police shared pictures of the helicopters still being used in the aerial search and said the California Highway Patrol’s Valley Division Air Ops has been brought in to assist.
Searchers are using a RECCO device – a radar system that can detect corresponding RECCO reflectors worn by mountaineers on their clothing and bags, as well as other reflective surfaces such as electronics and even sometimes credit cards.
“We are hopeful our [California Highway Patrol] partners, Officers Hertzell & Calcutt, can pinpoint an area where we can focus our search efforts, and we thank them for their assistance,” the latest police update read, adding that “additional information will be released when it becomes available”.
Sands, 65, was hiking in the Baldy Bowl area of the San Gabriel Mountains, north of Los Angeles, when he went missing on 13 January. He has not been heard from since.
People have continued to share messages of hope and concern on social media, as we approach the two-week mark since Sands was reported missing.
“My heart is very heavy and I want to still hope that he will be found,” writes @LianeMoonRaven, who shared their fond memory of meeting the actor...
Frances Fisher latest to send prayers
Titanic star Fisher shared her prayers in a reply to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s tweet update on Wednesday (25 January).
“Please pray for Julian,” the actor wrote in response to the news that the search for Sands would continue by air only.
Credit card-detecting technology used in search for Sands
In an update shared Wednesday (25 January), authorities said they were using a Recco device to help trace Sands.
“Recco technology can detect Recco reflective material, electronics, and in some cases, credit cards,” they said.
Read more:
Search for Julian Sands continues by air only, sheriff’s office says
Fresh ground searches in the San Gabriel Mountains for British actor are still not possible due to poor conditions, authorities said
Who is Julian Sands?
Hiker who went missing in the same mountain where Sands is missing has been found
A 75-year-old man who went missing at around 6 am on Sunday, was found safe Tuesday afternoon.
Jin Chung of North Hollywood suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was able to walk off Mt Baldy with rescuers, ABC7 reported.
How long will the search continue?
US authorities previously said there is “no hard deadline” for calling off the search for Julian Sands.
Today (25 January) marks the 12th day since Sands’ went missing.
San Bernardino County Sheriff’s department said that the incident was still being classified as a search and rescue operation.
“We will schedule another ground search when the weather improves, and it is safe for our ground crews,” a spokesperson from the department said.
Timeline of Julian Sands’ disappearance
Here’s a quick updated refresher:
Everything to know as a search and rescue team continues hunt to find British actor
Search for Julian Sands continues by air only
Helicopters continue to search the San Gabriel Mountains in California for missing actor Julian Sands, but fresh ground searches in higher areas are not possible due to the poor conditions, authorities say.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department released an update on Wednesday evening US time to say the search would continue by air only as the search for Sands neared its second week.
The California Highway Patrol’s Valley Division Air Ops has been brought in to assist the search using a device that can detect reflective material and in some cases, credit cards, the sheriff’s office said.
Search for Julian Sands continues by air only, sheriff’s office says
Fresh ground searches in the San Gabriel Mountains for Julian Sands are still not possible due to poor conditions, authorities said
Search for Julian Sands continues by air only, sheriff’s office says
In an update on Wednesday, the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Office said the search for Julian Sands would continue by air only.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department released an update on Wednesday evening US time to say the search would continue by air only as the search for Sands neared its second week.
The California Highway Patrol’s Valley Division Air Ops has been brought in to assist the search using a device that can detect reflective material and in some cases credit cards.
The sheriff’s office said it was hopeful that it can “pinpoint an area where we can focus our search efforts”.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies