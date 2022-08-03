Jump to content
Bullet Train star Aaron Taylor-Johnson says he lost a ‘chunk’ of his hand and passed out in stunt injury

The actor had to spend the night in hospital after the accident

Tom Murray
Wednesday 03 August 2022 14:16
Brad Pitt talks about Bullet Train director's 'paradoxical' approach to new movie

Aaron Taylor-Johnson has revealed that he suffered an injury to his hand on the set of Bullet Train, his new action movie with Brad Pitt.

The pair starin the latest film from John Wick director David Leitch. It follows five assassins caught in interconnected missions aboard a speeding bullet train.

Speaking at the film’s Los Angeles premiere on Monday night (1 August), Taylor-Johnson told Variety’s Marc Mulkin that “when you sign up for a David Leitch movie, you know you’re gonna get a couple battle scars”.

The Kick-Ass star explained that he was on a “crazy mad Keto diet” in order to get extremely lean for the film and therefore had very low blood sugar.

During one sequence, he said, his character is flung across a room and Taylor-Johnson managed to badly injure his hand in the process.

“The one sharp bit of the corner where there wasn’t any padding took a chunk out of my hand. And I literally went wham, passed out,” he said.

Brad Pitt and Aaron Taylor-Johnson in ‘Bullet Train’

(Sony Pictures)

After coming back around, Taylor-Johnson said he asked the crew if they should do another take but they sent him straight to the hospital where he had to spend the night.

Alongside Pitt and Taylor-Johnson, Bullet Train features an ensemble cast which includes Sandra Bullock, Joey King, Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, Michael Shannon, Andrew Koji and the music artist Bad Bunny.

In her two-star review for The Independent, Clarisse Loughrey said that Pitt’s goofball energy is wasted in the “exceedingly smug” action comedy.

Bullet Train is in cinemas now.

