New footage of a dazed Chris Rock in the immediate aftermath of the comedian being slapped by Will Smith has been shared online.

During the ceremony, which took place in Los Angeles on Sunday (27 March), Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, while he was presenting an award.

“Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see you,” Rock said, seemingly referring to Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. Last year, Pinkett Smith revealed that she had been diagnosed with alopecia.

After the comedian made the quip, Smith walked onto the stage and hit Rock, before returning to his seat and shouting: “Keep my wife’s name out your f***ing mouth.”

Rock was momentarily lost for words, but regained his composure before announcing that Summer of Soul had won Best Documentary Feature.

He then gave the trophy to Questlove and remained on stage as the musician and filmmaker delivered his speech.

New footage that wasn’t seen on the Oscars broadcast has now been posted on TikTok by user @sincerelyordinary.

The clip zooms in on Rock, who appears to be in shock following the incident. He looks around as he attempts to comprehend what just happened and, at one point, looks to an unknown person in the audience, and makes a face as if to suggest he isn’t sure why Smith slapped him.

Another video shows Pinkett Smith’s reaction as Rock responds to being hit in the face on stage.

While Smith has since issued an apology to Rock, the comedian said on Wednesday (30 March) he was “still processing” what happened during his first stand-up show since the incident.

However, it’s been claimed by a friend of Rock’s that he “had no idea” of Pinkett Smith’s alopecia diagnosis.

In a statement posted on Instagram, Smith said that he understands that jokes are part of his life as a public figure, and that “violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive”.

Earlier in the ceremony, Regina Hall – who was hosting the ceremony alongside Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes – poked fun at Smith and Pinkett Smith’s marriage. The couple could be seen laughing in response.

The Academy had said it may discipline Smith for the incident, but, on Friday (1 April), the actor announced his resignation from the organisation.

Will Smith has resigned from the Academy after slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars (Getty Images)

Smith’s actions have divided opinion in Hollywood and on social media, with a number of celebrities, critics and public figures – including senators and British MPs – offering their thoughts on the incident.

Following the incident, a joke Rock made about Pinkett Smith at the 2016 Oscars resurfaced online.

