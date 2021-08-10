Actor Christina Applegate has revealed she has been diagnosed with a multiple sclerosis condition.

The Emmy-winning star of Friends, Anchorman, Bad Moms and Dead to Me shared the news on Twitter on Tuesday morning (10 August).

“Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS,” she wrote. “It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition.”

She continued: “It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some asshole blocks it.”

“As one of my friends that has MS said, ‘We wake up and take the indicated action,’” she added. “And that’s what I do. So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing. Thank you.”

Multiple sclerosis is a lifelong condition that can affect the brain and spinal chord, causing a wide range of potential symptoms including vision problems, difficulties with arm and leg movement, and balance issues, according to the NHS.

Applegate most recently starred in the new series of Netflix’ Dead to Me – for which she also serves as executive producer – about two grieving women who bond during therapy.