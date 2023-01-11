Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Colin Farrell and Michelle Yeoh refused to be played off stage after winning awards at the Golden Globes.

Irish actor Farrell won Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for his role in the Martin McDonagh film, his second trophy having won for In Bruges in 2009.

After arriving on stage, Farrell used the first minute of his speech to congratulate Ana de Armas, who presented him with the award, for her performance of Marilyn Monroe in Blonde.

He then proceeded to thank his co-stars, including Brendan Gleeson and Kerry Condon – however, while he was doing so, the music started playing, indicating that he needed to finish his speech.

“You can forget that piano,” Farrell said, before continuing his speech.

Immediately after, Michelle Yeoh won Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for Everything Everywhere All At Once.

During her speech, she recounted arriving in Hollywood 40 years before and being told she would not be a success as she “was a minority”.

Approximately one minute into her speech, the same music began playing – but Yeoh shut down any notion she would end her speech there.

“Shut up, please,” she said, laughing, adding: “I can beat you up.”

Michelle Yeoh had funny words for the pianist playing winners off stage (Getty Images)

She then recalled working with directors Steven Spielberg, James Cameron and Danny Boyle, and proceeded to thank her co-stars Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu and Jamie Lee Curtis.

It was then Austin Butler‘s turn to get played off while he was on stage accepting the Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama trophy for Elvis.

The actor, referencing the singer he played in the Baz Luhrmann film, quipped: “You could at least play ‘Suspicious Minds’ or something.”

Austin Butler won a Golden Globe for ‘Elvis’ (Getty Images)

The ceremony’s host Jerrod Carmichael later clarified that the piece of music played to mark the end of the speeches was pre-recorded.

Carmichael went on to draw gasps from the crowd with a Scientology remark about Tom Cruise.

Earlier in the ceremony, Quan won Best Supporting Actor and thanked Spielberg, who directed him as a child star in sequel Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom in 1983.

Viewers of the ceremony were also left wondering whether Elvis star Austin Butler’s voice was his own, or whether he was performing his acceptance speech in character as Elvis Presley.

Find all the updates the Golden Globes as they happened here, and find the full list of winners here.