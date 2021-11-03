Daniel Craig has revealed that James Bond directors would have to constantly remind him to close his mouth while shooting the 007 films.

During his recent sit-down with the BBC’s Ali Plumb for Becoming... Bond: A Daniel Craig Special, the 53-year-old said that his sense of humour would sometimes impact his acting.

Asked what note of direction Bond filmmakers most regularly gave him, Craig recalled often being asked to close his mouth when shooting scenes.

He said: “It’s difficult because – you probably can tell – I’m a bit giggly and I kind of like to have a laugh. I hope you can tell that! And I kind of like to do that on set.”

Craig continued: “There’s a moment to do that, and I would laugh all the way through it if I could. I think sometimes I’ve gotta... get a bit more serious.”

In essence, the actor said, he would occasionally be reminded to be more or less like his character: “More Bond, less Bond.”

The actor made his last appearance as the famous spy in the recently released No Time To Die.

Directed by Cary Fukunaga, the film earned $600m (£440m) in worldwide box office collections.

(MGM)

In The Independent’s three-star review of the film, Clarisse Loughrey wrote that Craig’s brilliance “outshines everything around him”.

On the actor’s 15-year-legacy as the MI6 agent, Loughrey said: “He will be remembered, too, as a consummate action star, ever since he landed that first brutal punch in 2006’s Casino Royale.”

You can read the full review here.