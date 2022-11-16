Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Denise Richards has called out the “asshole” who said they “hoped” a gunshot that was fired at her “grazed her neck”.

On Monday (14 November), Richards was involved in an incident where the pick-up truck she was in was shot at by a motorist while she was with her husband, Aaron.

The Starship Troopers actor’s representative said that the couple had slowed down to look for street parking when the motorist reportedly opened fire on their vehicle while trying to pass.

Richards called it ‘the most terrifying situation I have ever been in” while replying to an internet troll who wrote in response to the story on Twitter: “Don’t care kinda hope she would have taken a grazing shot to the neck honestly.”

“Thank you. I would never wish any harm on anyone,” Richards wrote, adding: “I’m sorry a shot didn’t graze my neck… asshole.”

No one was injured during the incident, but Richards was left shaken and arrived in tears to the film set, according to US media reports.

NBC News reported that the Los Angeles Police Department, which has jurisdiction in the area of the studio, said that it had no record of such a report and that no investigation was underway.

“We don’t even know where it happened at this point,” Officer Melissa Podany told the outlet.

The Independent has contacted Richards’s representatives for comment.

Earlier this year, Richards opened up about her OnlyFans account and how her daughter, Sami Sheen, her daughter with actor Charlie Sheen, is “incredibly supportive” of it.

The 51-year-old actor discussed how she launched her OnlyFans page after her 18-year-old daughter created one during an interview with People. While Richards confessed that she didn’t know how the site “worked” at first, she said that she later discovered that it was a “very safe platform”.

“I think that the platform really allows creators to be able to communicate with fans in a more dynamic way and to be our true, authentic self. It’s a very safe platform, it’s 18 and over,” The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star said. “You can do what you feel you want to do. It has allowed me to be able to be more interactive with fans.”

“It reminds me of when you join a fan site, whoever it was that you are a fan of,” she added. “That’s how I feel that this site is.”