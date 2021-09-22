Disney+ has announced that Disney/Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will become available for streaming on 12 November.

The home streaming release of the film starring Simu Liu will be the main draw of Disney+ Day, which will celebrate the second anniversary of the platform.

The line-up also includes a show “celebrating the origins and legacy” of Star Wars bounty hunter Boba Fett, as well as the rebooted Home Alone movie.

Other titles to hit the streaming platform on 12 November are Disney’s family-friendly adventure film Jungle Cruise (currently only available on Premiere Access), the second season of The World According to Jeff Goldblum From National Geographic, and an all-new series of shorts called Olaf Presents “which sees Frozen’s beloved snowman retelling several classic Disney tales as only he can”.

A new short from The Simpsons that pays tribute to Disney+’s marquee brands and an original series starring Michael Keaton and Oscar-winning shorts Paperman and Feast will also become available to subscribers.

News that Shang-Chi will arrive on the streaming platform this autumn comes after it became the second-highest grossing film since Covid-19 shut down theatres in the United States.

With nearly $177m in domestic box office earnings, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is currently only trailing Scarlett Johansson-starrer Black Widow, which earned $183.2m.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Shang-Chi is slated to overtake Black Widow after the former clocked $21.7m in earnings this past weekend (18-19 September).

You can read The Independent’s review of Shang-Chi here.