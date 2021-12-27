Dwayne Johnson surprises his mum with a new car on Christmas

Dwayne Johnson teamed up with his daughters to surprise his mum Ata with a new car for Christmas.

The 49-year-old actor shared a video of the emotional moment on social media on Sunday (26 December).

In the clip, the Red Notice star can be seen covering his mum’s eyes as his children count down from three before screaming: “Merry Christmas!”

As she opens her eyes, Ata spots her brand new Cadillac and puts her hand on her mouth in disbelief. She then hugs Johnson and thanks him for the surprise.

“This one felt good. Surprised my mom with a new car for Christmas today,” Johnson captioned the post. “She was shocked. She got a few good ugly cries in. Then once her grandbabies joined her inside the car. She was overcome with pure joy.”

He added: “I’m so grateful I can do this kinda stuff for my mom, who’s had one helluva life. I don’t take any of it for granted. Neither does she.”

Johnson also posted a series of images of his mum sitting in the car.

“Merry Christmas ma, enjoy your new ride!!!” Johnson wrote. “We love you. You deserve a lot more.”

This is not the first time Johnson has surprised his mum on Christmas, having bought her a new house in 2018.