Eddie Murphy says his Shrek character Donkey is funnier than Puss in Boots

Eddie Murphy has spoken out on his enthusiasm for fifth Shrek film and a Donkey spin-off adventure, claiming that his character is funnier than Puss in Boots.

The actor and comedian voiced the loveable animated creature in all four of the Shrek films and is considered one of the franchise’s best characters.

While promoting You People, his new Netflix movie, Murphy shared his thoughts on the possibility of continuing the story of the grumpy ogre and his family and friends.

“I’d absolutely be open,” he confirmed. “If they ever came with another Shrek, I’d do it in two seconds. I love Donkey.”

Murphy then added his belief that his goofy equine persona is funnier than Puss in Boots.

“They did Puss in Boots movies, they should have [done] a Donkey movie. Donkey is funnier than Puss in Boots,” he told Canadian news site Etalk.

“I mean I love Puss in Boots, but he ain’t as funny as Donkey!” he laughed.

The suave feline is voiced by Antonio Banderas in the Shrek universe, as well as in its two spin-off feature-length films: Puss in Boots (2011) and the sequel, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.

Puss in Boots’s recent film has been praised by early audiences and critics. It is set for release in UK cinemas on 3 February.

Eddie Murphy (Getty Images)

Earlier this month, Murphy had the audience at the Golden Globes laughing as he accepted his lifetime achievement award.

Capping off his speech, he left the crowd with three pieces of essential advice and made reference to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at last year’s Oscars.

Making his list, Murphy joked: “One, pay your taxes. Two, mind your business. Three, keep Will Smith’s wife’s name out your f***ing mouth!”