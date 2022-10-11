Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Eileen Ryan has died at the age of 94, just a few days ahead of her 95th birthday.

The actor and mother of Sean, Chris and Michael Penn died on Sunday (9 October) at her Malibu, California home, according to her publicist.

On Monday 10 October, singer Michael tweeted a photo of his mother with the caption: “We lost mom yesterday.”

Born in New York on 16 October 1927, Ryan met fellow actor Leo Penn in 1975 at rehearsals for the production of The Iceman Cometh. They got married within months and were together for 41 years until Leo’s death in 1998.

Ryan made her TV debut in 1955’s Goodyear Televisions Playhouse and later became known for her roles in films such as 1989’s Parenthood, alongside Steve Martin, and 2001’s The Pledge, starring Jack Nicholson.

During her nearly six-decade-long screen career, some of her highlights included playing Sean and Chris’ grandmother in 1986’s crime drama At Close Range and featuring in Sean’s 1991 directorial debut film, The Indian Runner.

Ryan’s survived by sons Sean, 62, and Michael, 64. Her youngest son, Chris, died at age 40 in 2006 from cardiovascular disease.