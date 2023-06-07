Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Elliot Page has revealed that he and his Juno co-star Olivia Thirlby “started having sex all the time” after an intense makeout session while filming the 2007 movie.

In his new memoir, Pageboy, the 36-year-old actor described being “taken aback” the moment he saw Thirlby.

The Umbrella Academy star wrote that although they were the same age, Thirlby seemed “so much older, capable, and centred”.

“Sexually open, far removed from where I was at the time. But the chemistry was palpable, it pulled me in.”

In his memoir, Page recalled how he began spending a lot of time with Thirlby and then one day as they stood in her hotel room, the actress “looked directly at me and said point-blank, ‘I’m really attracted to you’.”

“At that, we started sucking face,” Page wrote. “It was on.”

“We started having sex all the time: her hotel room, in our trailers at work, once in a tiny, private room in a restaurant.”

The Independent has contacted Thirlby’s representatives for comment.

Speaking of his role in Juno, Page added: “Ironically, playing a pregnant teenager was one of the first times I felt a modicum of autonomy on set.

“I was wearing a fake belly but not being hyperfeminised. For me, Juno was emblematic of what could be possible, a space beyond the binary.”

Page came out as transgender in 2020.

He made the announcement on social media, writing: “I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot.”

“I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life. I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey,” he said.

The Independent’s Donna Edwards has called Page’s book a “humanising and well-written memoir”.

Apart from his relationships, Page also reveals other details from his life in his memoir such as numerous instances of the homophobia and transphobia he has faced since coming out as gay in 2014.