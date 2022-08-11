Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

‘You can’t just let it flow’: Emma Thompson combats Sean Bean’s comments on sex scenes

‘Game of Thrones’ actor has faced some backlash after stars disagree with thoughts on safety figures on set

Nicole Vassell
Thursday 11 August 2022 12:53
Comments
Emma Thompson on abuse of power in the entertainment industry: Harvey Weinstein is the 'tip of the iceburg'

Emma Thompson has opposed Sean Bean’s recent comments about the usefulness of intimacy co-ordinators on film and TV sets.

In a recent interview, the former Game of Thrones actor claimed that the specialist role, which looks out for actors’ well-being during the filming of sex scenes, “spoils the spontaneity” of the moment.

Since then, Hollywood figures such as Rachel Zegler and Jameela Jamil have decried Bean’s words and have spoken up in support of intimacy co-ordinators.

Emma Thompson is the latest star to have shared an opinion on the topic. During a conversation on Australian radio station Nova, the actor said that she believed the job to be “fantastically important” and that many performers could speak in favour of their positive presence.

Recommended

“You might find that people go, ‘It made me feel comfortable, it made me feel safe, it made me feel as though I was able to do this work’,” she told hosts Fitzy & Wippa.

Thompson recently starred in the film Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, which was hailed for its sex-positive themes. (You can read The Independent’s take here.)

Continuing her point on intimacy co-ordinators, the actor denied Bean’s thoughts on these scenes needing “spontaneity”.

“And no, you can't just let it flow,” she said. “There's a camera there and a crew. You're not on your own in a hotel room, you're surrounded by a bunch of blokes, mostly. So it's not a comfortable situation full stop.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in