Ferris Bueller star Edie McClurg alleged victim of elder abuse, conservator claims

The 77-year-old actor lives with dementia

Inga Parkel
Wednesday 03 August 2022 18:57
Ferris Bueller's Day Off reunion

Ferries Bueller’s Day Off star Edie McClurg is an alleged victim of elder abuse, her conservator has claimed.

The 77-year-old actor – best known for her portrayal of principal assistant, Grace, in the 1986 movie classic – suffers from dementia.

In July, McClurg’s cousin and conservator, Life in Pieces actor Angelique Cabral, accused Michael Ramos of taking advantage of McClurg and her caretaker while he lived at the residence.

A Los Angeles court initially granted Ramos the right to remain living with McClurg as it believed “he would provide her with companionship”.

However, according to Cabral’s ex parte petition filed on 15 July, she “has been suspicious of Mr Ramos’ motivations since the outset as she watched him integrate himself into the Conservatee’s life while she was battling dementia”.

The documents further claim Ramos “was able to finagle his way” into McClurg’s home. Cabral also accused Ramos of attempting to take McClurg out of California to marry her before the court stopped him. The petition states that McClurg and Ramos “have never been involved in a romantic relationship”.

Cabral also asserted that McClurg’s JFS Care caregiver “had made both verbal and written reports that she had been sexually assaulted by Mr Ramos in the Conservatee’s home on more than one occasion”. The filings say the caretaker has video footage of Ramos’ action and has since filed a report with the Los Angeles Police Department.

Edie McClurg

(Getty Images)

The employee also shared with Cabral her worries that Ramos “has or may be assaulting the Conservatee and that she may not even know that is happening to her”.

Cabral hired security guards but had not yet instructed them to prevent Ramos from entering the home at the time the petition was filed. Shortly after, on 25 July, Cabral submitted a request for a “Protected Elder Temporary Restraining Order” against Ramos.

The document stated: “Mr Ramos has been and is now currently (on a daily basis) endangering the health, welfare and safety of the Conservatee’s, and for that matter, all of the other care givers who remain in the Conservatee’s home with her.”

McClurg’s family filed for a conservatorship in February 2019 due to her dementia.

