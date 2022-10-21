Geena Davis says it’s ‘awful’ to watch back Bill Murray incident

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Geena Davis has described a TV interview she did with Bill Murray to promote his 1990 film Quick Change as “awful”.

During the pair’s appearance on The Arsenio Hall Show that same year, Murray can be seen repeatedly touching Davis, running his fingers up and down her bare arm, and at one point pulling down the straps of her dress.

In a new interview in the i, journalist Alexandra Pollard told Davis she had watched a clip of the uncomfortable moment online, to which Davis replied: “Oh you saw? Isn’t it stunning?” She then shook her head and said: “It’s awful.”

The Independent has contacted Murray for comment.

Thelma & Louise star Davis previously recounted her experience of working with Murray in her new book, Dying of Politeness. She wrote about how when she arrived at his hotel suite for her audition to play bank robber Phyllis Potter, he used a massage device he called “The Thumper” on her.

“I said no multiple times, but he wouldn’t relent,” she wrote. “I realised with a profound sadness that I didn’t yet have the ability to withstand this onslaught – or to simply walk out.”

The actor also claimed that during filming, the “affable, everybody-loves-him Bill Murray came raging into the trailer, violently banging on the door”, before allegedly continuing to yell at her on set, leaving her “shaking all over”.

Davis told the story of this audition in the Arsenio Hall Show interview, and she has now told the i: “Telling it that way, just as a humorous anecdote, I must have thought, ‘Well, it’s ultimately funny, or makes a good story,’ when in fact it was so devastating.”

Bill Murrayand Geena Davis on ‘The Arsenio Hall Show’ (The Arsenio Hall Show)

Earier this year, production on Aziz Ansari’s directorial film debut, Being Mortal, was reportedly suspended due to an alleged complaint of “inappropriate behaviour” against Murray.

The details of that complaint were later reported, with claims emerging that Murray kissed and straddled a young female staffer.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

At the time of the incident, Murray said in an interview: “I did something I thought was funny and it wasn’t taken that way...

“As of now we’re talking and we’re trying to make peace with each other. We’re both professionals. We like each other’s work – we like each other, I think.

“If we can’t get along and trust each other, there’s no point in going further working together or making a movie… It’s been quite an education for me. I’ve been doing not much else but thinking about her for the last week or two.”

In 2021, Lucy Liu opened up about an alleged dispute she had with Murray while filming the 2000 movie Charlie’s Angels.

In another recent interview, Davis spoke about the advice she received from her co-star Dustin Hoffman, which she claimed to have used on Jack Nicholson.