Gladiator 2 is definitely happening – and Ridley Scott has given an update on its status.

In 2018, it was announced that the filmmaker was planning to direct a follow-up to his 2000 historical epic.

The story is expected to focus on Lucius, the son of Lucilla and nephew of Commodus, characters played by Connie Nielsen and Joaquin Phoenix in the original. This would mean the film, described by producers as a “legitimate” follow-up, is set 25 to 30 years later.

“I’m already having [the next] Gladiator written now,” Scott, 83, told Empire. “So when I’ve done Napoleon, Gladiator will be ready to go.”

Scott is currently working on a film about Napoleon Bonaparte, who will be played by Joaquin Phoenix. Jodie Comer, who stars in Scott’s new film The Last Duel, will also appear.

Later this year, Scott will also release House of Gucci, starring Lady Gaga, Al Pacino and Adam Driver.

The script for Gladiator 2 is reportedly being written by Peter Craig, whose next film is the delayed Top Gun: Maverick.

Speculation surrounding a sequel has been rife ever since the film was released in 2000. It was a critical and commercial hit, earning $460m (£342.8m) globally and winning five Oscars.

Adam Driver and Lady Gaga in new Ridley Scott film ‘House Of Gucci’ ((c) 2021 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

Singer Nick Cave once wrote his own time-travel sequel to Gladiator, which would have seen the Roman gods resurrect Russell Crowe’s character, Maximus Decimus Meridius, to fight against the persecution of Christians.

Gladiator 2 currently has no release date.