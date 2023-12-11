Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Golden Globes nominations for 2024 are set to be announced, kicking off another awards season honouring the best in film and television.

This year’s crop of contenders are on the cusp of announcement by Cedric the Entertainer and That ‘70s Show actor Wilmer Valderrama, one year after a huge membership shake-up that saw the ceremony’s voting body, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), improve diversity among its members.

At the time, the HFPA did not have a single Black member, but it has since expanded its membership and enforced what was described as a strict code of conduct among voters. This led to the approval of many celebrities who, one year after boycotting the event, decided to attend the 2023 ceremony.

Films likely to be in contention for trophies at the 2024 ceremony include Barbie, Oppenheimer, Killers of the Flower Moon and Past Lives. Meanwhile, in the TV categories, Succession, The Crown and The Bear are all expected to been nominated.

Find the full list of films and TV shows nominated for Golden Globes, as soon as they’re announced on Monday (11 December) at 1pm GMT, below.

Movies

Best Picture – Drama

Best Picture – Musical/Comedy

Best Actress– Motion Picture, Drama

Best Actor– Motion Picture, Drama

Best Actress – Motion Picture, Musical/Comedy

Best Actor – Motion Picture, Musical/Comedy

Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture

Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture

Best Director – Motion Picture

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Best Picture – Animated

Best Picture – Non-English Language

Best Score – Motion Picture

Best Song – Motion Picture

Best Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

TV

Best Drama Series

Best Musical/Comedy Series

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Motion Picture

Best Actress – Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Motion Picture

Best Actor – Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Motion Picture

Best Television Actress – Drama Series

Best Television Actor – Drama Series

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series

Best Supporting Actress – Television Limited Series/Motion Picture

Best Supporting Actor – Television Limited Series/Motion Picture

Best Supporting Actress – Television Series

Best Supporting Actor – Television Series

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy

The ceremony takes place Sunday 7 January 2024, and will be available to watch in the US on CBS and in the UK on Paramount+.