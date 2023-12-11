Golden Globe nominations 2024: The full list of every movie and TV series
The titles in contention for trophies are set to be announced
The Golden Globes nominations for 2024 are set to be announced, kicking off another awards season honouring the best in film and television.
This year’s crop of contenders are on the cusp of announcement by Cedric the Entertainer and That ‘70s Show actor Wilmer Valderrama, one year after a huge membership shake-up that saw the ceremony’s voting body, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), improve diversity among its members.
At the time, the HFPA did not have a single Black member, but it has since expanded its membership and enforced what was described as a strict code of conduct among voters. This led to the approval of many celebrities who, one year after boycotting the event, decided to attend the 2023 ceremony.
Films likely to be in contention for trophies at the 2024 ceremony include Barbie, Oppenheimer, Killers of the Flower Moon and Past Lives. Meanwhile, in the TV categories, Succession, The Crown and The Bear are all expected to been nominated.
Find the full list of films and TV shows nominated for Golden Globes, as soon as they’re announced on Monday (11 December) at 1pm GMT, below.
Movies
Best Picture – Drama
Best Picture – Musical/Comedy
Best Actress– Motion Picture, Drama
Best Actor– Motion Picture, Drama
Best Actress – Motion Picture, Musical/Comedy
Best Actor – Motion Picture, Musical/Comedy
Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture
Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture
Best Director – Motion Picture
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Best Picture – Animated
Best Picture – Non-English Language
Best Score – Motion Picture
Best Song – Motion Picture
Best Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
TV
Best Drama Series
Best Musical/Comedy Series
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Motion Picture
Best Actress – Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Motion Picture
Best Actor – Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Motion Picture
Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Best Supporting Actress – Television Limited Series/Motion Picture
Best Supporting Actor – Television Limited Series/Motion Picture
Best Supporting Actress – Television Series
Best Supporting Actor – Television Series
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy
The ceremony takes place Sunday 7 January 2024, and will be available to watch in the US on CBS and in the UK on Paramount+.
