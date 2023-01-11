Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Indiana Jones child star Ke Huy Quan thanked Steven Spielberg after winning a Golden Globe 39 years after his Temple of Doom role.

The actor got emotional after taking home Best Supporting Actor for his role in Everything Everywhere All At Once.

While on stage, the actor addressed Steven Spielberg, who directed him in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, which was filmed in 1983 when he was just 12 years old.

Quan, who played Short Round in the film alongside Harrison Ford and Kate Capshaw, addressed Spielberg, who went on to win Best Director for his latest film The Fabelmans.

The actor spoke about how he struggled to find his place in Hollywood after the haze surrounding his role ascended.

“I felt so very lucky to have been chosen, but as I grew older, I started to wonder if that was it... if that was just luck,” Quan said.

“For so many years, I was afraid I had nothing more to offer. That no matter what I did, I would never surpass what I achieved as a kid.”

Quan, referencing Everything Everywhere All At Once directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, added: “Thankfully, more than 30 years later, two guys thought of me. They remembered that kid and they gave me an opportunity to try again.”

Quan’s win saw him become the first Vietnam-born actor to win in the Supporting Actor category, and the second actor of Asian descent to win after Haing S Ngor took home the trophy for The Killing Fields in 1984 – the same year Quan starred in Temple of Doom.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Ke Huy Quan won the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor (Getty Images)

Later in the ceremony, Quan’s co-star Michelle Yeoh won Best Actress for a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy, and got laughter from the crowd after refusing to be played off stage.

Elsewhere, host Jerrod Carmichael drew gasps after making a Scientology joke about Tom Cruise.

Find all the updates the Golden Globes as they happened here, and find the full list of winners here.