The Golden Globes are back, one year after Hollywood boycotted the ceremony following a diversity scandal.

Awards body, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), was accused in a Los Angeles Times exposé of a lack of diversity in its voting membership – at the time, it did not have a single Black member – as well as “ethical lapses” in its business conduct.

For 2023, the HFPA has expanded its membership and enforced what has been described as a strict code of conduct among voters, which has led to the approval of many celebrities, who have decided to attend the next ceremony.

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael will host the event, which once again will be shown on NBC. Nominees, including Austin Butler, Colin Farrell and Jamie Lee Curtis, will be in attendance, with films Elvis, The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All At Once all vying for the top prize.

Leading the nominations for TV shows are Abbott Elementary, Only Murders in the Building and The Crown.

The Golden Globes broadcast live in the US at 8pm on NBC on Tuesday 10 January, and at 1am GMT in the UK on Peacock via Sky and NOW on Wednesday 11 January.

Follow along with all the live updates from the ceremony below