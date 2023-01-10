Golden Globes - live: What time is the ceremony and how to watch
Stars are no longer boycotting the once-controversial event
The Golden Globes are back, one year after Hollywood boycotted the ceremony following a diversity scandal.
Awards body, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), was accused in a Los Angeles Times exposé of a lack of diversity in its voting membership – at the time, it did not have a single Black member – as well as “ethical lapses” in its business conduct.
For 2023, the HFPA has expanded its membership and enforced what has been described as a strict code of conduct among voters, which has led to the approval of many celebrities, who have decided to attend the next ceremony.
Comedian Jerrod Carmichael will host the event, which once again will be shown on NBC. Nominees, including Austin Butler, Colin Farrell and Jamie Lee Curtis, will be in attendance, with films Elvis, The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All At Once all vying for the top prize.
Leading the nominations for TV shows are Abbott Elementary, Only Murders in the Building and The Crown.
The Golden Globes broadcast live in the US at 8pm on NBC on Tuesday 10 January, and at 1am GMT in the UK on Peacock via Sky and NOW on Wednesday 11 January.
Could Abbott Elementary have a clean sweep?
ABC’s groundbreaking comedy Abbott Elementary, written by and starring Quinta Brunson, made history at the 2022 Emmys with its multiple victories.
It’ll be interesting to see if the award-winning series, which revived the mockumentary format to humorously shed light on the plight of underfunded US schools, can continue its winning streak.
The series finally provided the real American heroes with some well-earned appreciation
Will Ozark pull out the stops tonight?
This marks Ozark’s last chance to receive Golden Globe recognition, as its fourth and final series aired in April 2022.
It’s been previously nominated at the 2021 awards show but was overtaken by The Crown. Given a second chance tonight, will it succeed?
The Independent’s Patrick Smith spoke with the drama’s two-time Golden Globe nominee Laura Linney about her thoughts on the final season.
The stage and screen star also talks about falling in love, ‘Love Actually’, and why suppressing the LGBT+ community does a disservice to everyone
House of the Dragon competes in the TV Drama category
The category for Best Television Series – Drama, is going to be a tight race, especially with HBO’s Game of Thrones spinoff, House of the Dragon in consideration.
Earlier this year, The Independent’s Annabel Nugent spoke with series star Emma D’Arcy about debuting as the adult Rhaenyra Targaryen.
The non-binary star talks about why people should let them do their job, arriving as the audience grieves their predecessor, and that divisive sex scene
Which celebs are definitely attending?
Despite last year’s Golden Globes going untelevised and without guests in attendance, this year, the ceremony has bounced back, shining brighter than ever.
Ahead of the evening, there’s been a lot of chatter and speculation about which celebrities are expected to attend.
At the moment, here are some of the celebrities confirmed to attend:
Lest we forget about 2022 TV
While the Golden Globes, in the past, have been used as a potential benchmark for how films will fare at the upcoming Oscars, it’s easy to forget the best TV of 2022 is also being recognised.
Fan favourites like The Crown, Abbott Elementary and Only Murders in the Building lead this year’s competition with the most nods.
In case you’re in need of a refresher for the series vying for the top awards, look no further. I will be sharing some of our previous stories about each to jog your memory.
Starting with The Crown’s season five, which our critic Nick Hilton found to be “more insular, more gossipy, than ever” his two-star review.
The drama was initially intended as a piece of historical fiction, but the longer it has gone on, the more tawdry it’s become
A good year for A24
It’s been another great year for the industry’s buzziest entertainment company. A24’s nominees at the Globes include: Everything Everywhere All At Once, The Whale, The Inspection, Marcel The Shell, Close, and Euphoria.
Earlier this year, I took a deep dive into the mysterious studio, gaining rare access to a source close to the company and speaking with A24 golden boy Ari Aster (Hereditary, Midsommar) about what makes them tick. Give it a read!
Who are A24 – the company behind Uncut Gems, Euphoria and Hereditary?
The people behind America’s hippest production company are determined to keep themselves out of the spotlight. As their latest cult hit ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ is released, Tom Murray explores their phenomenal success, with a little help from director Ari Aster
One TV show that is nominated is Netflix’s hit show Wednesday.
While millions and millions enjoyed the series, one writer at The Independent wasn’t convinced – and wrote about why it could serve as bad news for subscribers down the line.
Wednesday is a Netflix success story we could come to regret
The ‘Addams Family’ spin-off has broken a series of impressive records, cementing its status as the streamer’s next big thing. But this could spell trouble for the future of TV, predicts Jacob Stolworthy
OK, so what are all the details regarding this year’s Golden Globes?
Below is a compilation of everything you need to know, from who is hosting to where it will take place and what time things will kick off.
Everything you need to know ahead of this year’s Golden Globes
Film and TV awards show returns to screens this month after recent troubles
The Independent also spoke to Golden Globe nominee Bill Nighy for his role in Living.
Read the full interview here.
Bill Nighy: ‘I would eat a four-pack of Magnums and a pack of Soleros in one sitting’
The actor talks to Annabel Nugent about his performance in the critically acclaimed ‘Living’
One star who looks set to reign supreme at the 2023 Golden Globes is Michelle Yeoh.
Yeoh is extraordinary in Everything Everywhere All At Once, which became a sleeper hit upon its release last year.
For its release, The Independent spoke to Yeoh about the acclaim she received for the role.
Michelle Yeoh interview: ‘We want to see our faces on screen’
The Malaysian actor and stunt legend is finally leading a Hollywood film, the fast-growing phenomenon ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’. What took everyone so long? She talks to Annabel Nugent about representation, Bond, and repping for the underdogs
