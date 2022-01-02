Harry Potter fans couldn’t get enough of one particular reunion in the 20th anniversary cast reunion.

The one-off episode featured conversations with many of the film series’ cast members, including Helena Bonham Carter, Gary Oldman and Ralph Fiennes.

Excitingly, it also brought Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson back together to reminisce about their time working alongside one another.

However, it was Watson and Draco Malfoy actor Tom Felton’s response to seeing one another that stole the show for many.

When the pair first see each other, they both run in for a hug with big grins on their faces. The episode also saw Watson detail the moment she “fell in love” with Felton. She said that, while they have never linked romantically. “we just love each other”.

“Emma Watson and Tom Felton hugging is precious,” one fan wrote, with another adding: “When Emma Watson is so shocked when she saw Tom Felton and Tom looked so happy seeing Emma + the way they hug each other aaaaa! I’ve been waiting for this so long and it’s worth it.”

While the pair have remained friends since the film series came to an end in 2011, fans have long speculated that they spent some of that time dating.

Felton addressed these rumours in June 2021 after being directly asked about the possible romance.

He responded by remaining silent and raising his eyebrows. The interviewer’s excited reaction then prompted nervous laughter from the actor, who cleared up the confusion.

“I thought my silence would speak volumes,” Felton said, adding: “We are something, if that makes any sense, as far as we’ve been very close for a long time. I adore her. Hopefully she returns the compliment.”

Tom Felton and Emma Watson reunite in the Harry Potter reunion trailer (Sky)

He continued: “As far as the romantic side of it, I think that’s a Slytherin-Gryffindor thing rather than a Tom and Emma thing.”

“I absolutely think the world of her. I think to be a part of what we’ve all been a part of, but for her to be the only girl, certainly the youngest one on set, to grow up with what she had to grow up with was incredibly exciting. You’re going to get me teary now, but no, I think she’s a fantastic influence on the world.”

Elsewhere in the special, Fiennes explained why he accepted the role of Lord Voldemort despite being initially hesitant.

