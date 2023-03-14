Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Hugh Grant has divided Oscars viewers with a “painful” red carpet interview.

On Sunday (12 March), the British star found himself the subject of laughter as well as criticism for his blunt responses.

The actor, known for his wry wit and sarcasm, was interviewed by Ashley Graham, who didn’t seem prepared for his answers – or lack of them.

Find the full list of winners here, and all the live updates from the ceremony as it happened here.

Graham asked Grant if he was excited by the prospect of any certain actors winning, to which he replied: “No, not one in particular.”

Trying another question, Graham asked: “OK, well what are you wearing tonight, then?”

In response, the actor said: “Just my suit.”

Graham then decided to ask Grant about the Knives Out sequel Glass Onion, which was Oscar nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay. Grant makes a cameo appearance in the film.

"So tell me what was it like to be in Glass Onion?” she asked, adding: “It was such an amazing film. I really loved it. How is it to shoot something like that?”

Grant said: “Well, I'm barely in it. I'm in it for about three seconds.”

Graham responded: “Yeah, but still, you showed up and you had fun, right?”, to which Grant said: “Um, almost.”

Ashley Graham wasn’t prepared for her Hugh Grant interview at the Oscars (ABC)

Realising she had hit a wall with the actor, Graham wrapped the interview up. Grant appeared to shake his head in confusion as he walked off.

“Ashley Graham interviewing Hugh Grant is the most awkward piece of television in 2023 and I’m living for it,” @joeyohern wrote on Twitter.

@EvanRomano added: “HughGrant red carpet interview that just aired on ABC was a complete disaster lol. as he walked off he shook his head in shock.”

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Meanwhile, @TerryMac_ asked: “Was that Hugh Grant interview the most uncomfortable thing ever?!?

There were many who criticised Grant for his short answers, with @Kirsten53708048 stating: “Don’t do the interview if you clearly don’t want to be interviewed.”

Hugh Grant at the 2023 Oscars (Getty Images)

@sbthro then wrote: “Hugh Grant was so rude during his interview! Ashley Graham handled it with grace. His eye roll at the end was obnoxious!”

The 2023 ceremony saw big wins for Everything Everywhere All at Once, which took home seven awards, including Best Picture and Best Actress for Michelle Yeoh.

Elsewhere during the ceremony, Angela Bassett was praised for her “real” reaction to losing in the Best Supporting Actor category – something Michael B Jordan and Jonathan Majors appeared to address onstage moments later.

Meanwhile, host Jimmy Kimmel kicked off the Los Angeles event with an opening monologue that saw him poke fun at Avatar director James Cameron, last year’s Will Smith slap and, in what was deemed a “low blow” by viewers, the poor box office performance of Babylon.