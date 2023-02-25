Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Hugh Jackman has done a lot of roaring over the years.

The X-Men star has played Wolverine in six films since 2000.

The mutant is known for his intimidating battle cry as he bears his retractable claws.

In a new interview, Jackman – who is also known for his love of singing and performances in musicals like Les Miserables – said Wolverine’s “growling and yelling” has damaged his vocal cords.

“I’ve done some damage to my voice with Wolverine. My falsetto is not as strong as it used to be and that I directly put down to some of the growling and yelling,” Jackman said on BBC Radio 4’s Front Row programme on Monday (20 February).

“My vocal teacher in drama school would’ve been horrified with some of the things I did [as Wolverine].”

Hugh Jackman in ‘X-Men Origins: Wolverine’ (20th Century Studios)

The Australian actor continued: “We learned a technique [in school] of how to shout and how to yell without ruining your voice. However, during Wolverine, I did some screaming and yelling and things that I think did damage to my voice.

“I’m working on it. I work with a singing teacher and I try not to hurt myself. I put a lot of effort into both physical movement and my vocal preparation for every role.”

Jackman recently concluded a nearly-year-long run on Broadway in The Music Man and is Grammy-nominated for his work on The Greatest Showman soundtrack.

The actor will have to reprise his trademark growl soon as he will play Wolverine once more in Ryan Reynolds’s Deadpool 3.

The 54-year-old actor has admitted that training to get into shape for Wolverine is “a lot harder” than it was before.