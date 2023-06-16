Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny director explains Shia LaBeouf’s absence

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny director James Mangold has explained why Shia LaBeouf will not be reprising his role as the titular archaeologist’s son, Mutt.

LaBeouf, 37, debuted the role in 2008’s Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull directed by Steven Spielberg.

Asked about LaBeouf’s absence at the Dial of Destiny premiere this week, Mangold told Variety: “I think the point I had was that when I came on, I wanted to capture that wonderful energy between Indy and an intrepid female character.”

The franchise’s fifth instalment sees the new addition of Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, 37, as Indiana’s goddaughter Helena who helps him on his new quest.

“So that was my first goal, and there’s only so many people you can edge into a picture,” Mangold added.

The maligned fourth film in the Indiana Jones franchise, starring LaBeouf, was widely panned by critics.

At the end of the movie, it is heavily hinted that Mutt would be Indiana’s successor as the adventurer’s iconic hat is seen flying in the breeze and landing at Mutt’s feet.

Harrison Ford (left) and Shia LaBeouf in ‘Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull’ (Lucasfilm)

However, screenwriter David Koepp revealed in 2017 that LaBeouf would not be reprising his role.

LaBeouf criticized the production in a 2010 interview with the Los Angeles Times. He said that he “dropped the ball on the legacy that people loved and cherished”, and that Harrison Ford wasn’t happy with the film either.

Ford, 80, later responded by calling his costar a “f***ing idiot” for making the comments.

In recent years, the Even Stevens star has been repeatedly mired in controversy.

The actor is currently fighting a legal battle over allegations of abuse made against him by his former partner, the musician known as FKA Twigs.

Though he denied each of the allegations, LaBeouf admitted to being aggressive and mentioned his alcohol addiction, stating: “I’m not in any position to tell anyone how my behaviour made them feel. I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalisations.”

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is out in theatres on 30 June.