James Franco has described becoming “completely blind to power dynamics” and admitted to having sex with his acting students, in his first in-depth interview since sexual misconduct allegations were made against him nearly four years ago.

In an interview with SiriusXM, the actor discussed developing a destructive dependency upon “validation” in the form of professional success and sexual approval from women, saying: “It’s such a powerful drug, and I got hooked on it for 20 more years.”

Five women, including four of his former pupils, came forward in January 2018 with allegations of sexually inappropriate behaviour by the 43-year-old. At the time, Franco said the allegations were “not accurate” but that he did not want to “shut down” people who “did not have a voice”.

Two of his accusers, Sarah Tither-Kaplan and Toni Gaal – both of whom Franco taught at the Playhouse West Studio 4 school he co-founded in 2014 – went on to launch legal action in 2019.

In June, it was reported that Franco had agreed to pay $2.23m (£1.67m) to settle the suit, which alleged that he and his business partners had “engaged in widespread inappropriate and sexually charged behaviour towards female students by sexualising their power as a teacher and an employer by dangling the opportunity for roles in their projects”.

The allegations in the lawsuit had referred to a “sex scenes” masterclass taught by Franco, in which he was accused of having “intimidated them into performing gratuitous sex scenes”.

Appearing this week on SiriusXM’s Jess Cagle Show, Franco said that the class was about “contemporary romance” rather than sex scenes, saying: “It was a provocative title.”

But he added: “Look, I’ll admit, I did sleep with students. I didn’t sleep with anybody in that particular class, but over the course of my teaching I did sleep with students, and that was wrong.

“But like I said, it’s not why I started the school and I wasn’t the person that selected the people to be in the class. So it wasn’t a ‘master plan’ on my part. But yes, there were certain instances where, you know what, I was in a consensual thing with a student and I shouldn’t have been.”

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Pressed on whether he had been aware of the power imbalance between him and his pupils, Franco said he was “not clear-headed” during that period, adding: “I suppose at the time my thinking was ‘if it’s consensual, OK’.”

Referring to his long silence on the allegations, Franco said it “did not seem like the right time to say anything” when they first emerged, adding: “There were people that were upset with me and I needed to listen.”

“So I’ve just been doing a lot of work,” he added. “And I guess I’m pretty confident in saying like, four years, you know? I was in recovery before for substance abuse. There were some issues that I had to deal with that were also related to addiction. And so I’ve really used my recovery background to kind of start examining this and changing who I was.”

Franco said he entered recovery from alcohol addiction at a young age, adding: “Once I couldn’t use alcohol to sort of fill that hole, it was like ‘oh, success, attention, this is great’. And so, in a weird way, I got addicted to validation, I guess, or success or whatever that is.”

World news in pictures Show all 50 1 /50 World news in pictures World news in pictures 22 December 2021 The Piton de la Fournaise volcano on the French Indian Ocean island of Reunion erupted for the second time of the year at 3.30am AFP/Getty World news in pictures 21 December 2021 Geese fly overhead as the first winter frost blankets the fields in Oudeland van Strijen, The Netherlands ANP/AFP/Getty World news in pictures 20 December 2021 Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa disembarks from a helicopter after returning from the International Space Station (ISS) AFP/Getty World news in pictures 19 December 2021 A voter wears rollerskates inside a polling booth in Santiago, Chile EPA World news in pictures 18 December 2021 Residents stand amid damaged homes following Typhoon Rai in Talisay, Cebu province, central Philippines AP World news in pictures 17 December 2021 A child plays next to uprooted coconut and banana trees after Super Typhoon Rai hit the town of Dulag in Philippines AFP/Getty World news in pictures 16 December 2021 People swim in the ocean along Durban's Golden Mile beach front in Durban AFP/Getty World news in pictures 15 December 2021 Acrobats dressed as superheroes make a surprise greeting at the windows of children at the San Paolo hospital in Milan, Italy AP World news in pictures 14 December 2021 An overlay image of 128 photographs shows circumpolar star trails over San Telmo tower in Ubiarco, Spain EPA World news in pictures 13 December 2021 Braelyn Todd, 8, holds her dog Abner, a Yorkshire Terrier, as her parents help a family member clear debris from their destroyed home in the aftermath of a tornado in Mayfield, Kentucky Reuters World news in pictures 12 December 2021 Swimmers wait at the starting point during the annual harbour swimming race in Hong Kong, China. AFP/Getty World news in pictures 11 December 2021 Crumpled residences in Mayfield, Kentucky, yesterday after a tornado wrought havoc, killing up to 70 Getty World news in pictures 10 December 2021 A surfer rides a wave in front of iconic Mount Fuji as the sun sets in Japan AP World news in pictures 9 December 2021 A snowplow clears the snow in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany Reuters World news in pictures 8 December 2021 Youths rear their horses as they ride during stormy weather along a beach by the Mediterranean Sea in Gaza City AFP/Getty World news in pictures 7 December 2021 The United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket, with the space force’s third test program mission, STP-3, launches from Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral AP World news in pictures 6 December 2021 A worker assembles power lines on a transmission tower in Wuxi, China EPA World news in pictures 5 December 2021 A man inspects a truck buried in the ash following the eruption of Mount Semeru in Lumajang district, East Java province, Indonesia AP World news in pictures 4 December 2021 A handout photo made available by Imagen de Chile shows the total solar eclipse seen from the Union Glaciar Joint Scientific Polar Station, in the Chilean Antarctic territory EPA World news in pictures 3 December 2021 Pelageya Poyarkova, 101, speaks with media as she leaves the recovery ward for COVID-19 patients in Moscow, Russia AP World news in pictures 2 December 2021 A villager looks at Mount Merapi, Indonesia's most active volcano AFP/Getty World news in pictures 1 December 2021 Pope Francis salutes nuns at the end of his general audience at Paul VI Hall at the Vatican AFP/Getty World news in pictures 30 November 2021 Oxford High students holding candles become emotional as they are asked to stand during a vigil after a shooting at Oxford High School at Lake Pointe Community Church in Lake Orion, Michiga AFP/Getty World news in pictures 29 November 2021 Aerial photograph shows the Haut-Koenigsbourg castle in Orschwiller, eastern France AFP/Getty World news in pictures 28 November 2021 Candles are seen in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin to draw attention to the refugees situation at the Polish-Belarusian border AFP/Getty World news in pictures 27 November 2021 Protestors take to the streets of Burkina Faso’s capital Ouagadougou, calling for President Roch Marc Christian Kabore to resign. The protest comes after the deadliest attack in years against the security forces in the Sahel’s Soum province earlier this month, where more than 50 security forces were killed and after an attack in the Center North region where 19 people including nine members of the security forces were killed AP World news in pictures 26 November 2021 Medics transfer patients infected with the coronavirus (Covid-19) into the Airbus A310-900 MRTT MedEvac Hermann Koehl of the German armed forces Bundeswehr before they are airlifted and transported to other intensive care units (ICU) in the country, at Memmingen Airport, Bavaria, southern Germany AFP via Getty World news in pictures 25 November 2021 Fans pay a tribute to late Argentine former football player Diego Armando Maradona on the first anniversary of his death in the Spanish district of Naples AFP/Getty World news in pictures 24 November 2021 The sun rises above 42nd Street during a reverse 'Manhattanhenge' in New York, New York photographed from Weehawken, New Jersey. 'Manhattanhenge' is a phenomenon during which the setting sun or the rising sun is aligned with the eastwest streets of the main street grid of Manhattan, New York City. AFP/Getty World news in pictures 23 November 2021 Officials work at the site of a bus accident, in which at least 46 people were killed, on a highway near the village of Bosnek, south of Sofia AFP/Getty World news in pictures 22 November 2021 Clean up crews work down Main St after Police have finished gathering evidence in Waukesha, Wisconsin after a driver rammed into a Christmas parade in the town on Sunday evening, killing at least five people and injuring 48 others Reuters World news in pictures 21 November 2021 A man votes at a polling station in Paine, south of Santiago, during presidential elections in Chile AFP/Getty World news in pictures 20 November 2021 Smoke and flames billow out from a building as firefighters intervened to extinguish the fire at the Boulevard des Capucines in Paris Brigade de Sapeurs-Pompiers de P/AFP/Getty World news in pictures 19 November 2021 Farmers shout slogans to celebrate, after India’s Prime Minister announced to repeal three agricultural reform laws that sparked almost a year of huge protests across the country, in Amritsar AFP via Getty World news in pictures 18 November 2021 Giant puppet 'Little Amal' is displayed during an activity of the TeamUp foundation for refugee children in The Hague, The Netherlands EPA World news in pictures 17 November 2021 Medical school graduate Abril Ferrari, 22, plays in foam during her class' graduation parade in Rosario, Argentina AP World news in pictures 16 November 2021 Members of the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service attend a training session near the border with Belarus and Poland in Volyn region, Ukraine Reuters World news in pictures 15 November 2021 A worker fumigates an area as a preventive measure against mosquito-born diseases in Kolkata AFP via Getty Images World news in pictures 14 November 2021 Migrants stand in front of Belarusian servicemen as they gather in a camp near the Belarusian-Polish border in the Grodno region BELTA/AFP via Getty Images World news in pictures 13 November 2021 A man holds a Sudanese national flag before flames at a barricade as people protest against the military coup in Sudan, in "Street 60" in the east of capital Khartoum AFP via Getty World news in pictures 12 November 2021 Items are made at Colour Indigo workshop, a project transforming waste fabric into decorative objects, in Ouidah on October 12, 2021. AFP via Getty Images World news in pictures 11 November 2021 A man covers his dog as he wades through a water-logged road during heavy rains in Chennai, India Reuters World news in pictures 10 November 2021 A man rows a boat in Yamuna River, covered by a chemical foam caused by industrial and domestic pollution, during the Chhath Puja festival in New Delhi AP World news in pictures 9 November 2021 People hold portraits photos of former king Norodom Sihanouk and former queen Monique at the Independence Monument during a ceremony marking Cambodia's Independence Day in Phnom Penh AFP/Getty World news in pictures 8 November 2021 Traders hunt for clothes from the debris of a fire in the early morning at Gikomba market, East Africa's largest second hand clothing market, in Nairobi, Kenya AFP/Getty World news in pictures 7 November 2021 Residents play with fresh snow in Beijing AP World news in pictures 6 November 2021 People look on at a pile of burnt motorbikes in the aftermath of a fuel tanker explosion in Freetown AFP/Getty World news in pictures 5 November 2021 A car floats down a street after flash floods in Otes near Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina Reuters World news in pictures 4 November 2021 A squirrel reaches out to a common myna in Chandigarh, India Anuj Jain / SWNS World news in pictures 3 November 2021 A Nepalese woman puts marigold petals on a police dog during Tihar festival celebrations at a kennel division in Kathmandu, Nepal AP

He continued: “Along the road of trying to get success or climb the top of that mountain, attention from women, success with women also became a huge source of validation for me. The problem with that is, like any sort of drug, there’s never enough.”

Franco admitted that as a result he “could never be faithful to anybody” and had “cheated on everyone” before his current partner, Isabel Pakzad.

After a suggestion from his sponsor that, while the dishonesty of these infidelities could be damaging to his sobriety, “whatever happens between two consenting adults is fine” while single, Franco said that he “took that and ran with it” and “used it as an excuse to just hook up all over the place”.

“It was like, ‘well we’re being honest here, right’, and like you said, completely blind to power dynamics or anything like that, but also completely blind to people’s feelings,” he said.

While he “didn’t want to hurt people”, the behaviour “spun out to the point where it was like I was hurting everybody”, Franco said.

The interview came after Franco’s long-term collaborator Seth Rogen, who starred alongside him in Pineapple Express, This is the End, and The Disaster Artist, revealed he had no plans to work with Franco again.

“What I can say is that I despise abuse and harassment and I would never cover or conceal the actions of someone doing it, or knowingly put someone in a situation where they were around someone like that,” Rogen told the Sunday Times in May.

Confirming that the pair are not planning to work together, Franco told SiriusXM: “I just want to say, I absolutely love Seth Rogen .. He was my absolute closest work friend, collaborator. We just gelled.”

He added: “Of course, it was hurtful in context, but I get it, you know, he had to answer for me because I was silent. He had to answer for me and I don’t want that.

“And so that’s why, you know, it’s one of the main reasons I wanted to talk to you today is I just, I don’t want Seth or my brother [Dave Franco] or anyone to have to answer for me anymore.”