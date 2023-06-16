Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

John Boyega has vowed to keep calling co-star Jamie Foxx until he answers.

Boyega, 31, stars opposite Foxx in the forthcoming Netflix film They Cloned Tyrone, which had its red carpet premiere on Thursday (15 June) in Miami Beach.

Foxx, 55, was absent from the event. The actor is still recovering from a medical issue sustained in April.

Speaking on the red carpet, Boyega gave a shout out to Foxx, stating: “I wanted him to show up here, but you know, I know he’s dealing with what he’s dealing with, and we just wish him all the best.”

As reported by Deadline, Star Wars actor went on to explain how he has been trying unsuccessfully to get in touch with Foxx.

“I’ve been calling, I’m just gonna keep on calling,” said Boyega. “He better pick up. Come on, Jamie!”

Fellow They Cloned Tryone star Teyonah Parris – best known for her role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Monica Rambeau – sang Foxx’s praises and wished him well.

Parris, 35, said Foxx “brings such an energy to the set”.

“I wish Jamie all the recovery and healing,” she said. “He’s just so amazing. It was such an honour to work with him. He’s so generous as an actor and as a human, along with John.

“I got lucky to be able to work with such dope men on this project, and dope men of colour, that it was just so much fun.”

Earlier this week, a representative for Foxx shut down conspiracy theories that the actor’s recent stint in the hospital was due to the Covid-19 vaccine, calling the claims “completely inaccurate”.

There has been much speculation surrounding the actor’s health after he was taken to hospital in April following a “medical complication”.

On 12 April, his daughter Corrine Foxx shared in a social media statement that her father had “experienced a medical complication yesterday”.

“Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers,” she said. “The family asks for privacy during this time.”

On 3 May, Foxx broke his silence on social media in order to thank fans for their support.

Corinne later rebuked claims and reports that his family were “preparing for the worst” and revealed that the actor had been out of hospital for “weeks”.

“Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating,” she shared on her Instagram on 12 May.

“In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support! We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!”

They Cloned Tyrone will be released on Netflix on 21 July. The film follows characters who stumble upon a nefarious government conspiracy that involves cloning.