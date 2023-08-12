Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jason Momoa has issued a stern message to holidaymakers hoping to still travel to Maui amid the fatal wildfires.

Two days after sharing his “heartbreak” about the wildfires that have devastated the Hawaiian island, Momoa shared a post stating: “Maui is not the place to have your vacation right now. DO NOT TRAVEL TO MAUI.”

He continued: “Do not convince yourself that your presence is needed on an island that is suffering this deeply.

“Mahalo to everyone who has donated and shown aloha to the community in this time of need.”

At least 67 people have died and thousands more have been evacuated as wildfires rage in the historic town of Lahaina.

Hawaii Governor Josh Green told CNN on Thursday (10 August) that more than 1,700 buildings and billions of dollars in property had been destroyed in the disaster, with Lahaina resident Mason Jarvi calling it “the worst disaster I’ve ever seen”.

“All of Lahaina is burnt to a crisp,” Jarvi said, adding: ”It’s like an apocalypse.”

Aquaman actor Momoa, who is from Hawaii, wrote on Instagram: “We are devastated and heartbroken for our friends and ‘ohana on Maui who been impacted by the recent wildfires.

He then shared a video of the devastation via a video made by non-profit organisation Āina Momon, as well as several posts listing resource aids and donation links to help residents.

Āina Momon wrote: “On Tuesday, August 8, 2023, a terrible combination of drought conditions and hurricane weather led to widespread wildfires across the Island of Maui.

Jason Momoa orders holidaymakers tor avoid Maui (Instagram)

“Families were forced to evacuate on short notice, many escaping with only the clothes on their backs. Information on injuries and fatalities is still coming in.

“Lahaina town is gone. Many other places on Maui were also affected. We continue to send pule (prayers) to this incredible community. Āina Momona is standing up this fundraiser to support our Maui community.

“All the funds raised will be given to the Hawaii Community Foundation Maui County Strong Fund to support disaster relief on Maui.”

Another celebrity to have commented on the wildfires is drummer Mick Fleetwood, whose Lahaina restaurant Fleetwood’s on Front St, has been destroyed.

“MAUl and The Lahaina community have been my home for several decades,” the Fleetwood Mac star wrote on Instagram. “This is a devastating moment for MAUl and many are suffering unimaginable loss.”

Destroyed homes and buildings on the waterfront in Maui (AFP via Getty Images)

“We are still in life preservation mode. Search and rescue is still a primary concern,” Adam Weintraub, a spokesperson for Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, said Thursday, the AP reported.

The wildfires started on Tuesday (8 August), with experts say was fanned by by winds from a faraway hurricane. Multiple neighbourhoods and treasured wildlife, including a 150-year-old banyan tree, have been affected.

You can find live updates about the wildfires here.