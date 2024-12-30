Jason Momoa joins new Supergirl movie in first DC superhero role since Aquaman

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Jason Momoa has been cast to star alongside Milly Alcock in the forthcoming superhero movie Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Alcock, 24, who landed the titular role of Superman’s cousin Kara Zor-El/Supergirl following a long search, will lead the 2026 adaptation of Tom King’s 2022 comic book series.

Matthias Schoenaerts has been cast as the villain Krem of the Yellow Hill, while Eve Ridley was more recently announced as Ruthye Marye Knoll.

Craig Gillespie is attached to direct the picture, which will be produced by DC Studios.

In an exciting new update for the film, Momoa, 45, has officially been cast to play the interstellar mercenary and bounty hunter Lobo.

This marks the Hawaiian star’s first DC role since the finale of his Aquaman series, 2023’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Momoa, who has previously been vocal about his interest in playing Lobo, shared the news in an Instagram post on December 30.

Jason Momoa will star as Lobo in the forthcoming ‘Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow’ ( Getty Images )

Alongside a screenshot of his quotes from a old interview, which read: “So Lobo was… I collect comics, and I don’t do so much anymore, but he was always my favorite, and I always wanted to play Lobo, because I’m like, ‘Hello? It’s the perfect role. If they call and ask me to play him, it’s a f*** yeah.”

Momoa now confirms: “They called.”

Created by Roger Slifer and Keith Giffen, Lobo first appeared in the February 1983 comic Omega Men #3.

Hailing from Czarnia, Lobo is known as an antihero with a violent personality and superhero strength. He’s often characterized as a ruthless bounty hunter who has a penchant for chaos and destruction.

When the film was first unveiled as part of CEO James Gunn’s vision for a new, “unified” DC Universe, he revealed the movie would feature “a very different type of Supergirl.”

“In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl,” he teased.

“She’s much more hardcore; she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”

Additional plot details about Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow remain under wraps, though production is reportedly scheduled to begin on January 13.