Jason Momoa pays tribute to young Aquaman fan who has died of cancer aged eight

Jason Momoa, star of DC’s Aquaman, has paid an emotional tribute to a young fan has died of cancer at the age of eight.

Danny Sheehan, a huge fan of the superhero, got the chance to speak to Momoa before dying of a rare form of brain cancer last Sunday (8 August 2021).

After learning of the news, Momoa posted a tribute to his Instagram that said: “I just found out this heartbreaking news. All my aloha to this beautiful ohana love you baby boy rest in peace. You will live in my heart. I dedicate Aquaman 2 to you lil angel aloha unko Aquaman.”

Alongside the caption, Momoa also posted a photo of a graffiti mural that depicted both him and Danny as Aquaman.

The two had a video conversation last year after Momoa learned of his illness and his love of the character he plays.

Momoa also arranged for Danny to receive a trident like the one Aquaman uses in the hit film.

As well as having Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom dedicated to him, Tommy’s Place, a holiday home for children with cancer will decorate a room in his honour, with all of the things he loved.