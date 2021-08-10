Jason Momoa pays tribute to young Aquaman fan who has died of cancer aged eight

The upcoming sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be dedicated to him

Sam Moore
Tuesday 10 August 2021 18:12
Jason Momoa, star of DC’s Aquaman, has paid an emotional tribute to a young fan has died of cancer at the age of eight.

Danny Sheehan, a huge fan of the superhero, got the chance to speak to Momoa before dying of a rare form of brain cancer last Sunday (8 August 2021).

After learning of the news, Momoa posted a tribute to his Instagram that said: “I just found out this heartbreaking news. All my aloha to this beautiful ohana love you baby boy rest in peace. You will live in my heart. I dedicate Aquaman 2 to you lil angel aloha unko Aquaman.”

Alongside the caption, Momoa also posted a photo of a graffiti mural that depicted both him and Danny as Aquaman.

The two had a video conversation last year after Momoa learned of his illness and his love of the character he plays.

Momoa also arranged for Danny to receive a trident like the one Aquaman uses in the hit film.

As well as having Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom dedicated to him, Tommy’s Place, a holiday home for children with cancer will decorate a room in his honour, with all of the things he loved.

